BMW : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 04:02 am
Analyst Jose Asumendi from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price remains set at EUR 105.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:46:58 2023-08-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|102.27 EUR
|-2.84%
|-6.60%
|+23.17%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+23.17%
|73 366 M $
|+1.19%
|75 850 M $
|+14.84%
|83 128 M $
|+12.12%
|52 189 M $
|+46.17%
|51 868 M $
|+11.15%
|51 445 M $
|+27.48%
|30 861 M $
|+3.54%
|28 936 M $
|+60.45%
|27 470 M $
|+17.11%
|19 992 M $