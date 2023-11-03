BMW : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
November 03, 2023 at 02:29 pm EDT
Jose Asumendi from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 105.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|92.95 EUR
|+2.04%
|+5.04%
|+11.48%
|07:29pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.48%
|61 253 M $
|+52.28%
|248 B $
|-5.70%
|64 271 M $
|-9.77%
|58 379 M $
|+55.64%
|51 023 M $
|-9.07%
|40 590 M $
|-11.12%
|39 441 M $
|+12.99%
|28 555 M $
|+14.83%
|27 820 M $
|+17.60%
|19 658 M $