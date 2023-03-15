BMW : Key Aspects of BMW Group Corporate Governance (Englisch)
BMW GROUP.
KEY ASPECTS OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE.
MARCH 2023.
BMW AG - PARENT COMPANY OF BMW GROUP.
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD.
Shareholder Structure
Number of Shares Outstanding
*
Preference Shares 60,844,279
Total Shares 662,839,475
Ordinary Shares 601,995,196
Current Voting Rights Distribution
*
Stefan Quandt
(direct and
Other
indirect holdings)
Ordinary Shares
25.8%
50.2%
601,995,196
Susanne Klatten
(direct and
BlackRock, Inc.
indirect holdings)
20.9%
3.1%
* as of December 2022
Board of Management
Chairman:
Oliver Zipse
People and Real Estate
Ilka Horstmeier
Production
Dr. Milan Nedeljković
Customer, Brands, Sales
Pieter Nota
Finance
Dr. Nicolas Peter
Purchasing and
Dr. Joachim Post
Supplier Network
Development
Frank Weber
Supervisory Board
Chairman:
Dr.Ing. Norbert Reithofer
Deputy Chairmen
Dr. Martin Kimmich
**
Stefan Quandt
Stefan Schmid
**
Dr. Kurt Bock
Christiane Benner
**
Dr. Marc Bitzer
Bernhard Ebner
**
Rachel Empey
Dr.Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger
Johann Horn
**
Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten
Jens Köhler
**
Gerhard Kurz
**
André Mandl
**
Dr. Dominique Mohabeer
**
Anke Schäferkordt
Prof. Dr. Christoph Schmidt
Dr. Vishal Sikka
Sibylle Wankel
**
** Employee Representatives
BMW AG - 2TIER GOVERNANCE SYSTEM.
Board of Management
Responsible for managing and steering the company.
Determines the strategic orientation of the company, agrees upon it with the Supervisory Board and ensures its implementation.
Responsible for ensuring that all provisions of law and international regulations are complied with and an appropriate risk management and risk controlling system is in place.
Represents company in dealings with third parties.
Regular reporting to the Supervisory Board.
Composition of 7 members:
(1)
Oliver Zipse
CEO
(2)
Ilka Horstmeier
People and Real Estate
(3)
Dr. Milan Nedeljković
Production
(4)
Pieter Nota
Customer, Brands, Sales
(5)
Dr. Nicolas Peter
Finance
(6)
Dr. Joachim Post
Purchasing & Supplier Network
(7)
Frank Weber
Development
Appointed for periods between 3 to 5 years.
TASKS
STRUCTURE
LENGTH OF TERM
Supervisory Board
Appoints the Members of the Board of Management.
Monitors and advises the Board of Management.
Decides on remuneration system and level of the Board of Management.
Provides approval for certain major business proceedings.
Composition in line with German CoDetermination Act:
Chairman: Dr.Ing. Norbert Reithofer
10 shareholder representatives elected by AGM.
10 employee representatives elected by employees of BMW AG and other Group companies based in Germany.
Regular length of appointment 5 years, for shareholder representatives voluntary limitation to 4 years.
Next shareholder representatives elections at AGM in 2023.
BMW AG BOARD OF MANAGEMENT.
Oliver Zipse
Chairman
of the Board of Management
(since 05/2015 Member of the Board of Management; since 08/2019 Chairman
)
Dr. Nicolas Peter
Finance
(since 01/2017 Member of the Board of Management)
Ilka Horstmeier
People and Real Estate
(since 11/2019 Member of the Board of Management)
Dr. Joachim Post
Purchasing and Supplier Network
(since 01/2022 Member of the Board of Management)
Dr. Milan Nedeljković
Production
(since 10/2019 Member of the Board of Management)
Frank Weber
Development
(since 07/2020 Member of the Board of Management)
Pieter Nota
Customer, Brands, Sales
(since 01/2018 Member of the Board of Management)
BMW AG SUPERVISORY BOARD.
Shareholder Representatives
Deputy Chairman of the
Deputy Chairman of the
Dr.Ing. Norbert Reithofer
Chairman of the
Stefan Quandt
Dr. Kurt Bock
Dr. Marc Bitzer
Rachel Empey
since 2015
Supervisory board
since 1997
Supervisory board
since 2018
Supervisory board
since 2021
since 2021
elected until 2025
elected until 2024
elected until 2023
elected until 2025
elected until 2025
Deputy
Board.
Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten
Anke Schäferkordt
Prof. Dr. Christoph Schmidt
Dr. Vishal Sikka
Dr.Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger
since 2017
since 1997
since 2020
since 2021
since 2019
elected until 2026
elected until 2024
elected until 2025
elected until 2025
elected until 2024
Employee Representatives
Dr. Martin Kimmich
Deputy Chairman of the
Stefan Schmid
Deputy Chairman of the
Christiane Benner
Bernhard Ebner
Johann Horn
since 2023
Supervisory board
since 2007
Supervisory board
since 2014
since 2021
since 2021
In office until 2024
elected until 2024
elected until 2024
In office until 2024
In office until 2024
Jens Köhler
Gerhard Kurz
André Mandl
Dr. Dominique Mohabeer
Sibylle Wankel
since 2021
since 2022
since 2022
since 2012
since 2022
in office until 2024
in office until 2024
in office until 2024
elected until 2024
elected until 2024
