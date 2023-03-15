BMW : Key Aspects of BMW Group Corporate Governance (Englisch)

Oliver Zipse Chairman of the Board of Management (since 05/2015 Member of the Board of Management; since 08/2019 Chairman) Dr. Nicolas Peter Finance (since 01/2017 Member of the Board of Management)

Ilka Horstmeier People and Real Estate (since 11/2019 Member of the Board of Management) Dr. Joachim Post Purchasing and Supplier Network (since 01/2022 Member of the Board of Management)

Dr. Milan Nedeljković Production (since 10/2019 Member of the Board of Management) Frank Weber Development (since 07/2020 Member of the Board of Management)