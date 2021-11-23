BMW : M Motorsport News, 23rd November 2021.

24 Hours of Sebring: ST Racing claims multiple titles in the 24H Series.

The 2021 season of the 24H Series drew to a close at the weekend with the 24-hour race at Sebring (USA). The ST Racing team's first year in endurance racing proved to be an extremely successful one. The trio of Samantha Tan (CAN), Chandler Hull and Jon Miller (both USA) won three of the eight races in the GT4 class at the wheel of the BMW M4 GT4. Tan, Hull and Chandler competed alongside Nick Wittmer (CAN) and Bryson Morris (USA) at the 24 Hours of Sebring. They finished second in the class, which was enough to earn ST Racing no fewer than six titles in the 24H Series. The team won the Overall GT Teams and the GT4 class Teams classifications. Tan, Hull and Miller were crowned Overall GT Drivers and GT4 class Drivers champions, while Tan picked up the titles in the GT4 Drivers GT Junior Cup and the GT Ladies Cup.

"We owe each and every member of our team a massive thank you for consistently working hard and putting in their best effort throughout the season to make it all happen," Tan said. "It definitely wasn't easy and we had our fair share of disappointments, but we never gave up and thankfully it all paid off in the end. Thank you also to BMW M Motorsport and our partners." Next season, ST Racing will compete in the GT3 class, in which it will run the new BMW M4 GT3.

Another BMW M Motorsport team raced in the 24 Hours of Sebring with the BMW M4 GT4, in the form of Team ACP - Tanger Associates. They also made it onto the podium. Catesby Jones, Jim Norman, Josh Norman and Ken Goldberg (all USA) finished third in the GT4 class.

Macau: BMW M4 GT4 triumphs at the Guia Circuit.

The iconic Guia Circuit in Macau (MAC) is traditionally the venue of spectacular street racing each November. This was the case again last weekend, with races in various different categories. They included the MGM Greater Bay Area GT Cup, which featured five BMW M4 GT4s fielded by BMW M Motorsport teams from Asia, and the BMW M4 GT4 was unbeatable at the Guia Circuit. Two races were held on Saturday and Sunday. In both races, Shan Chien Chang (TPE) claimed dominant victories in the #88 BMW M4 GT4 run by Harmony Racing. The TORO Racing team also claimed a further two podium results. In race one, Cheng Zun Chen (CHN) finished runner-up in the #34 BMW M4 GT4. His team-mate Evan Hiu Kong Mak (HKG / #99) was third in race two.

Super Taikyu Series: Season finale with the BMW M4 GT4 at Okayama.

The Okayama International Circuit (JPN) was the venue for the final round of the 2021 Super Taikyu Series in mid-November. Among those in action was Japanese BMW M Motorsport team SS/YZ Racing with Studie, who competed in the #20 BMW M4 GT4. The car was again driven by Tomohide Yamaguchi, Seiji Ara and Yuya Sakamoto (all JPN) at Okayama. The trio ended the three-hour race in sixth place in the strong ST-Z class.