BMW : M Team RLL finishes fifth at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Munich. The sixth round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA series) at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park near Bowmanville (CAN) turned out to be another eventful race. In the GTD PRO class, BMW M Team RLL finished fifth with the #25 MOTUL BMW M4 GT3, driven by John Edwards and Connor De Phillippi (both USA).

The team looked to the two hour and forty minute race to bounce back from the disappointment of having the win at Watkins Glen (USA) taken away due to a drive time penalty the week before. Any hope of getting back to the GTD PRO class podium was eliminated after the right rear wheel feel of the car on lap five however. Edwards, who had started from third position, got the car back to the pits, but with almost one lap lost, the team's day was over. Through the rest of the race, Edwards and De Phillippi managed to get back into the lead lap and crossed the line fifth in class.

In the GTD class, the #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley (both USA) finished fourth. Paul Miller Racing was fighting at the front of the GTD class with the #1 BMW M4 GT3 but experienced bad luck as one of the many yellow flags came out just before their final pit stop. Ultimately, Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers (both USA) took the chequered flag fifth in class. The results keep the two BMW M Motorsport teams at the top of the Sprint Cup points (unofficially).

Reactions after the race:

John Edwards (#25 MOTUL BMW M4 GT3, BMW M Team RLL): "It was a tough day. We need to investigate why the wheel came off. It did not appear to have been left loose. The team did a great job to get us back on the lead lap with our strategy, but it was not our day."

Connor De Phillippi (#25 MOTUL BMW M4 GT3, BMW M Team RLL): "Track position is super important here, but we were quickly on the back foot only minutes into the race. The BMW M4 GT3 was very good and we maximised the performance we had."