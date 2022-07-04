Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29 2022-07-04 am EDT
73.04 EUR   -0.98%
11:03aBMW : M Team RLL finishes fifth at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
PU
09:13aAutoCanada Buys Burwell Auto Body in London, Ontario
MT
05:33aBMW : Around 17,000 people visit BMW Motorrad in Berlin.
PU
BMW : M Team RLL finishes fifth at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

07/04/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Munich. The sixth round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA series) at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park near Bowmanville (CAN) turned out to be another eventful race. In the GTD PRO class, BMW M Team RLL finished fifth with the #25 MOTUL BMW M4 GT3, driven by John Edwards and Connor De Phillippi (both USA).

The team looked to the two hour and forty minute race to bounce back from the disappointment of having the win at Watkins Glen (USA) taken away due to a drive time penalty the week before. Any hope of getting back to the GTD PRO class podium was eliminated after the right rear wheel feel of the car on lap five however. Edwards, who had started from third position, got the car back to the pits, but with almost one lap lost, the team's day was over. Through the rest of the race, Edwards and De Phillippi managed to get back into the lead lap and crossed the line fifth in class.

In the GTD class, the #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley (both USA) finished fourth. Paul Miller Racing was fighting at the front of the GTD class with the #1 BMW M4 GT3 but experienced bad luck as one of the many yellow flags came out just before their final pit stop. Ultimately, Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers (both USA) took the chequered flag fifth in class. The results keep the two BMW M Motorsport teams at the top of the Sprint Cup points (unofficially).

Reactions after the race:

John Edwards (#25 MOTUL BMW M4 GT3, BMW M Team RLL): "It was a tough day. We need to investigate why the wheel came off. It did not appear to have been left loose. The team did a great job to get us back on the lead lap with our strategy, but it was not our day."

Connor De Phillippi (#25 MOTUL BMW M4 GT3, BMW M Team RLL): "Track position is super important here, but we were quickly on the back foot only minutes into the race. The BMW M4 GT3 was very good and we maximised the performance we had."

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 130 B 135 B 135 B
Net income 2022 14 416 M 14 995 M 14 995 M
Net cash 2022 24 943 M 25 945 M 25 945 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 8,66%
Capitalization 48 478 M 50 425 M 50 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 73,76 €
Average target price 106,12 €
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-16.65%50 425
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.83%209 956
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.17%80 427
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.63%61 204
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.10%46 941
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-45.50%45 504