Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:32:00 2023-03-15 am EDT
96.40 EUR   +0.84%
04:10aBmw : Key Aspects of BMW Group Corporate Governance (Englisch)
PU
03:50aBmw : Remuneration Report for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board 2022
PU
03:50aBmw : Report of the Supervisory Board 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : Mandates of the Supervisory Board 2022

03/15/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Financial year 2022

Dr.­Ing. Dr.­Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer (b. 1956)

Member since 2015, elected until the AGM 2025

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Former Chairman of the Board of Management of

BMW AG

Mandates

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (until 9 February 2023)

Henkel Management AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Shareholders' Commit­ tee)

Manfred Schoch1 (b. 1955)

Member from 1988 to 31 December 2022

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (until 31 De­ cember 2022)

Former Chairman of the European and General Works Council and of the Works Council Munich of BMW AG Industrial Engineer

Dr. Martin Kimmich1 (b. 1972)

Member since 18 January 2023, appointed until the AGM 2024

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 23 January 2023)

Chairman of the General Works Council and of the Works Council Munich of BMW AG

Stefan Quandt (b. 1966)

Member since 1997, elected until the AGM 2024

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Entrepreneur

Mandates

DELTON Health AG, , Chairman

DELTON Technology SE, , Chairman

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH

AQTON SE, , Chairman

Entrust Corp. , 

SOLARWATT GmbH, 

Note: Mr. Quandt is the sole shareholder of DELTON Health AG, DELTON Technology SE and AQTON SE. Mr. Quandt holds majority interests in Entrust Corp. and SOLARWATT GmbH.

Stefan Schmid1 (b.1965)

Member since 2007, elected until the AGM 2024

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Dingolfing

1

Employees of the enterprise

Memberships of other statutory supervisory boards

2

Union representative

Memberships of comparable boards in Germany and abroad

  • Executive employee of the enterprise
  • Not listed on the stock exchange  Group mandate

Page 16 of 22

Dr. Kurt Bock (b. 1958)

Member since 2018, elected until the AGM 2023 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE

Mandates

BASF SE, Chairman

FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Chairman (until 3 May 2022)

Christiane Benner2 (b. 1968)

Member since 2014, elected until the AGM 2024 Deputy Chair of IG Metall

Mandates

Continental AG, Deputy Chairwoman

Dr. Marc Bitzer (b. 1965)

Member since 2021, elected until the AGM 2025 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whirlpool Corporation

Mandates

Simex Trading AG

Whirlpool Corporation, Chairman

Bernhard Ebner1 (b. 1978)

Member since 2021, appointed until the AGM 2024 Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Landshut

Rachel Empey (b. 1976)

Member since 2021, elected until the AGM 2025

Member of supervisory boards

Mandates

Fresenius Kabi AG, , Deputy Chairwoman (until 31 August 2022)

Fresenius Medical Care Management AG,  (until 31 August 2022)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG* (since 15 März 2023)

Dr.­Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger (b. 1960)

Member since 2017, elected until the AGM 2026 Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZF Frie­ drichshafen AG

Mandates

Deutsche Post AG

Fresenius Management SE

ZF Friedrichshafen AG , Chairman

1

Employees of the enterprise

Memberships of other statutory supervisory boards

2

Union representative

Memberships of comparable boards in Germany and abroad

  • Executive employee of the enterprise
  • Not listed on the stock exchange  Group mandate

Page 17 of 22

Johann Horn2 (b. 1958)

Member since 2021, appointed until the AGM 2024 Head of Bavaria Region, IG Metall

Mandates

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten (b. 1962)

Member since 1997, elected until the AGM 2024 Entrepreneur

Mandates

ALTANA AG, , Deputy Chairwoman SGL Carbon SE, Chairwoman (until 9 May 2023)

SprinD GmbH

UnternehmerTUM GmbH, Chairwoman

Note: Dr. h.c. Klatten is the sole shareholder of ALTANA AG and holds a significant non­controlling interest in SGL Carbon SE. The mandates at SprinD GmbH and UnternehmerTUM GmbH are primarily an expression of her corporate citizenship.

Jens Köhler1 (b. 1964)

Member since 2021, appointed until the AGM 2024 Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Leipzig

Gerhard Kurz3 (b. 1963)

Member since 11 July 2022, appointed until the AGM 2024

Head of Purchasing, Quality Management Powertrain at

BMW AG

André Mandl1 (b. 1984)

Member since 4 April 2022, appointed until the AGM 2024

Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Regens­ burg/Wackersdorf

Dr. Dominique Mohabeer1 (b. 1963)

Member since 2012, elected until the AGM 2024

Member of the BMW AG Works Council Munich

1

Employees of the enterprise

Memberships of other statutory supervisory boards

2

Union representative

Memberships of comparable boards in Germany and abroad

  • Executive employee of the enterprise
  • Not listed on the stock exchange  Group mandate

Page 18 of 22

Anke Schäferkordt (b. 1962)

Member since 2020, elected until the AGM 2025 Member of supervisory boards

Mandates

BASF SE (until 29 April 2022)

Serviceplan Group Management SE

Wayfair Inc.

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Christoph M. Schmidt (b. 1962) Member since 2021, elected until the AGM 2025 President of the RWI - Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Essen, University Professor

Mandates

Basalt­Actien­Gesellschaft

Thyssen Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

Dr. Vishal Sikka (b. 1967)

Member since 2019, elected until the AGM 2024 CEO & Founder, Vianai Systems, Inc.

Mandates

GSK plc (since 18 Juli 2022)

Oracle Corporation

Sibylle Wankel2 (b. 1964)

Member since 4 January 2022, appointed until the AGM 2024

First Authorised Representative and Head of IG Metall's Munich Office

Mandates

KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Deputy Chair­ woman

MAN Truck & Bus SE (since 2 September 2022)

Dr. Thomas Wittig3 (b. 1960)

Member from 2019 to 31 May 2022

Former Senior Vice President Financial Services

Mandates

BMW Bank GmbH, , Chairman (until 29 April 2022)

BMW Automotive Finance (China) Co. Ltd., , Chairman (until 30 April 2022)

Werner Zierer1 (b. 1959)

Member from 2001 to 31 March 2022

Former Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Re­ gensburg/Wackersdorf

1

Employees of the enterprise

Memberships of other statutory supervisory boards

2

Union representative

Memberships of comparable boards in Germany and abroad

  • Executive employee of the enterprise
  • Not listed on the stock exchange  Group mandate

Page 19 of 22

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BMW AG
04:10aBmw : Key Aspects of BMW Group Corporate Governance (Englisch)
PU
03:50aBmw : Remuneration Report for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board 2022
PU
03:50aBmw : Report of the Supervisory Board 2022
PU
03:50aBmw : Mandates of the Supervisory Board 2022
PU
03:50aBmw : Attendance at Meetings of the Supervisory Board 2022
PU
03:38aBMW Puts Battery Electric Vehicles at Center of Strategy for High Profitability in FY23
MT
03:12aBMW Expects Higher Deliveries in 2023 as It Ramps Up Electric, High-End Vehicles
DJ
02:40aBmw : Report 2022
PU
02:40aBmw : expects profitable growth in 2023 – through dynamic BEV ramp-up and high-end p..
PU
02:40aBmw : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2022 17 762 M 19 037 M 19 037 M
Net cash 2022 25 201 M 27 010 M 27 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,68x
Yield 2022 7,65%
Capitalization 61 215 M 65 611 M 65 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,60 €
Average target price 103,09 €
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG14.66%65 611
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.84%189 956
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.29%82 901
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG18.60%82 255
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY5.83%49 872
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.58%47 954