BMW : Mandates of the Supervisory Board 2022

MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Financial year 2022

Dr.­Ing. Dr.­Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer (b. 1956)

Member since 2015, elected until the AGM 2025

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Former Chairman of the Board of Management of

BMW AG

Mandates

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (until 9 February 2023)

Henkel Management AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Shareholders' Commit­ tee)

Manfred Schoch1 (b. 1955)

Member from 1988 to 31 December 2022

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (until 31 De­ cember 2022)

Former Chairman of the European and General Works Council and of the Works Council Munich of BMW AG Industrial Engineer

Dr. Martin Kimmich1 (b. 1972)

Member since 18 January 2023, appointed until the AGM 2024

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 23 January 2023)

Chairman of the General Works Council and of the Works Council Munich of BMW AG