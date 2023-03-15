BMW : Mandates of the Supervisory Board 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (until 9 February 2023)
Henkel Management AG
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Shareholders' Commit tee)
Manfred Schoch1(b. 1955)
Member from 1988 to 31 December 2022
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (until 31 De cember 2022)
Former Chairman of the European and General Works Council and of the Works Council Munich of BMW AG Industrial Engineer
Dr. Martin Kimmich1(b. 1972)
Member since 18 January 2023, appointed until the AGM 2024
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 23 January 2023)
Chairman of the General Works Council and of the Works Council Munich of BMW AG
Stefan Quandt (b. 1966)
Member since 1997, elected until the AGM 2024
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Entrepreneur
Mandates
DELTON Health AG,, Chairman
DELTON Technology SE,, Chairman
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH
AQTON SE,, Chairman
Entrust Corp. ,
SOLARWATT GmbH,
Note: Mr. Quandt is the sole shareholder of DELTON Health AG, DELTON Technology SE and AQTON SE. Mr. Quandt holds majority interests in Entrust Corp. and SOLARWATT GmbH.
Stefan Schmid1(b.1965)
Member since 2007, elected until the AGM 2024
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Dingolfing
1
Employees of the enterprise
Memberships of other statutory supervisory boards
2
Union representative
Memberships of comparable boards in Germany and abroad
Executive employee of the enterprise
Not listed on the stock exchange Group mandate
Dr. Kurt Bock (b. 1958)
Member since 2018, elected until the AGM 2023 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE
Mandates
BASF SE, Chairman
FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Chairman (until 3 May 2022)
Christiane Benner2(b. 1968)
Member since 2014, elected until the AGM 2024 Deputy Chair of IG Metall
Mandates
Continental AG, Deputy Chairwoman
Dr. Marc Bitzer (b. 1965)
Member since 2021, elected until the AGM 2025 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whirlpool Corporation
Mandates
Simex Trading AG
Whirlpool Corporation, Chairman
Bernhard Ebner1(b. 1978)
Member since 2021, appointed until the AGM 2024 Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Landshut
Rachel Empey (b. 1976)
Member since 2021, elected until the AGM 2025
Member of supervisory boards
Mandates
Fresenius Kabi AG,, Deputy Chairwoman (until 31 August 2022)
Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, (until 31 August 2022)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG* (since 15 März 2023)
Dr.Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger (b. 1960)
Member since 2017, elected until the AGM 2026 Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZF Frie drichshafen AG
Mandates
Deutsche Post AG
Fresenius Management SE
ZF Friedrichshafen AG , Chairman
Johann Horn2(b. 1958)
Member since 2021, appointed until the AGM 2024 Head of Bavaria Region, IG Metall
Mandates
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten (b. 1962)
Member since 1997, elected until the AGM 2024 Entrepreneur
Mandates
ALTANA AG,, Deputy Chairwoman SGL Carbon SE, Chairwoman (until 9 May 2023)
SprinD GmbH
UnternehmerTUM GmbH, Chairwoman
Note: Dr. h.c. Klatten is the sole shareholder of ALTANA AG and holds a significant noncontrolling interest in SGL Carbon SE. The mandates at SprinD GmbH and UnternehmerTUM GmbH are primarily an expression of her corporate citizenship.
Jens Köhler1(b. 1964)
Member since 2021, appointed until the AGM 2024 Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Leipzig
Gerhard Kurz3(b. 1963)
Member since 11 July 2022, appointed until the AGM 2024
Head of Purchasing, Quality Management Powertrain at
BMW AG
André Mandl1(b. 1984)
Member since 4 April 2022, appointed until the AGM 2024
Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Regens burg/Wackersdorf
Dr. Dominique Mohabeer1(b. 1963)
Member since 2012, elected until the AGM 2024
Member of the BMW AG Works Council Munich
Anke Schäferkordt (b. 1962)
Member since 2020, elected until the AGM 2025 Member of supervisory boards
Mandates
BASF SE (until 29 April 2022)
Serviceplan Group Management SE
Wayfair Inc.
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Christoph M. Schmidt (b. 1962) Member since 2021, elected until the AGM 2025 President of the RWI - Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Essen, University Professor
Mandates
BasaltActienGesellschaft
Thyssen Vermögensverwaltung GmbH
Dr. Vishal Sikka (b. 1967)
Member since 2019, elected until the AGM 2024 CEO & Founder, Vianai Systems, Inc.
Mandates
GSK plc (since 18 Juli 2022)
Oracle Corporation
Sibylle Wankel2(b. 1964)
Member since 4 January 2022, appointed until the AGM 2024
First Authorised Representative and Head of IG Metall's Munich Office
Mandates
KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Deputy Chair woman
MAN Truck & Bus SE (since 2 September 2022)
Dr. Thomas Wittig3(b. 1960)
Member from 2019 to 31 May 2022
Former Senior Vice President Financial Services
Mandates
BMW Bank GmbH,, Chairman (until 29 April 2022)
BMW Automotive Finance (China) Co. Ltd.,, Chairman (until 30 April 2022)
Werner Zierer1(b. 1959)
Member from 2001 to 31 March 2022
Former Chairman of the BMW AG Works Council Re gensburg/Wackersdorf
