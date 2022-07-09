BMW : Marco Mezquida Trio wins BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022. The ensemble prevailed against the Anat Fort Trio at the Auditorium of BMW Welt.

Munich. At the final concert of the BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022, the Marco Mezquida Trio won over the award's renowned jury. Together with drummer Aleix Tobias as well as cellist Martín Meléndez, pianist Marco Mezquida prevailed against the Anat Fort Trio at the Auditorium of BMW Welt on Saturday evening.

The expert jury said: "More than ever, each of the two ensembles would have deserved the BMW Welt Jazz Award this year, as they presented themselves in such a very different and unique way. Anat Fort played through a different idea in each of her exciting compositions. This time, however, the jury decided in favour of Marco Mezquida and his trio. For his grandeur on the piano, which has acquired the best of many worlds but never denies its origins. But above all, because in his jazz-'Children's Corner' dedicated to his newborn son, he manages the feat of almost exclusively striking the bright, cheerful, happy side of the music. A performance with an almost healing effect, perhaps more important and necessary than ever in these times. That is why the BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022 goes to Marco Mezquida, Martín Meléndez and Aleix Tobias."

Together with Anton Biebl, Head of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state capital of Munich, Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director, handed over the award created by BMW Design to the winner. Furthermore, the Marco Mezquida Trio received a prize money of 10,000 Euro. Based on audience votes at each performance, the Marco Mezquida Trio also excited the majority of the guests and will therefore receive a prize money of 1,000 Euro. The runner up trio around Anat Fort was awarded 5,000 Euro.

Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, praises the skills of the finalists: "Both ensembles interpreted this year's theme 'Key Position' in a unique way and illustrated the unifying effect of music. Art and culture are capable of bringing people of different origins and from all parts of the world together, as well as creating something new that fascinates and inspires. I congratulate the Marco Mezquida Trio from the bottom of my heart and thank our long-standing partners, especially the City of Munich."

"The BMW Welt Jazz Award has long been a special event in Munich's musical life. Thanks to the extensive and continuous cultural commitment of BMW, the expert jury and a very high standard of the six international ensembles, an outstanding final was achieved. I congratulate both participants alike," said Anton Biebl Head of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state capital Munich.

Six renowned international ensembles were able to convince the jury as well as the guests in the Double Cone of the BMW Welt in March and April. In addition to the finalists, these were the Julia Hülsmann Trio (Germany), the Jacob Karlzon Trio (Sweden), the Giovanni Guidi Quintet (Italy) and the Ashley Henry Quartet (Great Britain).

The winner of the BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022 was selected by a top-class jury of reputable jazz experts and connoisseurs. Chaired by Oliver Hochkeppel (journalist for music and cultural affairs, Süddeutsche Zeitung), the panel members were: Heike Lies (Musicologist, Music and Music Theatre Division of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state capital Munich), Christiane Böhnke-Geisse (Director of schwere reiter Musik), Roland Spiegel (Editor and jazz expert at German broadcasting station Bayerischer Rundfunk BR-KLASSIK), and Andreas Kolb (Editor-in-chief of JazzZeitung.de and nmz - neue musikzeitung).

This year's BMW Welt Jazz Award is presented with the support of nmz - neue musikzeitung and the City of Munich's Department of Culture.