Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
76.04 EUR   +1.68%
07/09BMW : Marco Mezquida Trio wins BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022. The ensemble prevailed against the Anat Fort Trio at the Auditorium of BMW Welt.
PU
07/08BMW's H1 Global Car Sales Plunge 13% As Chip Crisis Worsens
MT
07/08AT THE FOREFRONT OF ELECTROMOBILITY : BMW Group doubles global sales of fully-electric vehicles in first half-year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : Marco Mezquida Trio wins BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022. The ensemble prevailed against the Anat Fort Trio at the Auditorium of BMW Welt.

07/09/2022 | 07:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich. At the final concert of the BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022, the Marco Mezquida Trio won over the award's renowned jury. Together with drummer Aleix Tobias as well as cellist Martín Meléndez, pianist Marco Mezquida prevailed against the Anat Fort Trio at the Auditorium of BMW Welt on Saturday evening.

The expert jury said: "More than ever, each of the two ensembles would have deserved the BMW Welt Jazz Award this year, as they presented themselves in such a very different and unique way. Anat Fort played through a different idea in each of her exciting compositions. This time, however, the jury decided in favour of Marco Mezquida and his trio. For his grandeur on the piano, which has acquired the best of many worlds but never denies its origins. But above all, because in his jazz-'Children's Corner' dedicated to his newborn son, he manages the feat of almost exclusively striking the bright, cheerful, happy side of the music. A performance with an almost healing effect, perhaps more important and necessary than ever in these times. That is why the BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022 goes to Marco Mezquida, Martín Meléndez and Aleix Tobias."

Together with Anton Biebl, Head of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state capital of Munich, Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director, handed over the award created by BMW Design to the winner. Furthermore, the Marco Mezquida Trio received a prize money of 10,000 Euro. Based on audience votes at each performance, the Marco Mezquida Trio also excited the majority of the guests and will therefore receive a prize money of 1,000 Euro. The runner up trio around Anat Fort was awarded 5,000 Euro.

Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, praises the skills of the finalists: "Both ensembles interpreted this year's theme 'Key Position' in a unique way and illustrated the unifying effect of music. Art and culture are capable of bringing people of different origins and from all parts of the world together, as well as creating something new that fascinates and inspires. I congratulate the Marco Mezquida Trio from the bottom of my heart and thank our long-standing partners, especially the City of Munich."

"The BMW Welt Jazz Award has long been a special event in Munich's musical life. Thanks to the extensive and continuous cultural commitment of BMW, the expert jury and a very high standard of the six international ensembles, an outstanding final was achieved. I congratulate both participants alike," said Anton Biebl Head of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state capital Munich.

Six renowned international ensembles were able to convince the jury as well as the guests in the Double Cone of the BMW Welt in March and April. In addition to the finalists, these were the Julia Hülsmann Trio (Germany), the Jacob Karlzon Trio (Sweden), the Giovanni Guidi Quintet (Italy) and the Ashley Henry Quartet (Great Britain).

The winner of the BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022 was selected by a top-class jury of reputable jazz experts and connoisseurs. Chaired by Oliver Hochkeppel (journalist for music and cultural affairs, Süddeutsche Zeitung), the panel members were: Heike Lies (Musicologist, Music and Music Theatre Division of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state capital Munich), Christiane Böhnke-Geisse (Director of schwere reiter Musik), Roland Spiegel (Editor and jazz expert at German broadcasting station Bayerischer Rundfunk BR-KLASSIK), and Andreas Kolb (Editor-in-chief of JazzZeitung.de and nmz - neue musikzeitung).

This year's BMW Welt Jazz Award is presented with the support of nmz - neue musikzeitung and the City of Munich's Department of Culture.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 23:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BMW AG
07/09BMW : Marco Mezquida Trio wins BMW Welt Jazz Award 2022. The ensemble prevailed against th..
PU
07/08BMW's H1 Global Car Sales Plunge 13% As Chip Crisis Worsens
MT
07/08AT THE FOREFRONT OF ELECTROMOBILITY : BMW Group doubles global sales of fully-electric veh..
PU
07/07BMW : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/06BMW : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/05BMW : M Motorsport News, 5th July 2022
PU
07/05Swedish Battery Group Northvolt Secures $1.1 Billion Funding For Manufacturing Expansio..
MT
07/05Battery maker Northvolt raises $1.1 billion to rollout factories in Europe
RE
07/04BMW : M Team RLL finishes fifth at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
PU
07/04AutoCanada Buys Burwell Auto Body in London, Ontario
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 130 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2022 14 382 M 14 638 M 14 638 M
Net cash 2022 24 745 M 25 186 M 25 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,53x
Yield 2022 9,02%
Capitalization 49 967 M 50 857 M 50 857 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 76,04 €
Average target price 106,12 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-14.07%50 857
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.26%212 821
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.24%84 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.34%60 836
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.29%47 116
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-43.91%46 710