Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39 2022-06-17 am EDT
77.60 EUR   +0.58%
02:04pBMW : Marco Wittmann on the podium in the Imola heat – Sheldon van der Linde defends his lead in the overall standings.
PU
09:44aBMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN 2022 : Tournament overview.
PU
06/17BMW : Presentation of the new BMW M4 GT4 with BMW M Motorsport design heralds sales phase.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : Marco Wittmann on the podium in the Imola heat – Sheldon van der Linde defends his lead in the overall standings.

06/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Imola. The DTM's debut at the iconic Imola (ITA) circuit on the third race weekend of the season was a success for the BMW M Motorsport teams. Marco Wittmann (GER) finished third on Sunday to claim the first podium in the DTM with the new BMW M4 GT3 for him and the Walkenhorst Motorsport team. Sheldon van der Linde (RSA) picked up points in both races and defended his championship lead in the process. Schubert Motorsport continues to lead the Team competition. BMW M works driver Timo Glock (GER) and Ceccato Racing, led by team principal Roberto Ravaglia (ITA), enjoyed a successful guest start.

Marco Wittmann put on a great show on Sunday as he pulled off a spectacular last-lap manoeuvre to overtake Lucas Auer (AUT, Mercedes) and clinch a spot on the podium. He had previously secured his best qualifying result of the DTM season, landing his BMW M4 GT3 on third place on the grid. Wittmann was also the best-placed BMW M Motorsport driver on Saturday, when he finished seventh.

Sheldon van der Linde went into Saturday's race with an extra 25 kilograms of success ballast following his two victories at the Lausitzring (GER), however, he did a good job of damage limitation in eighth place. Starting Sunday's race from eleventh on the grid, he drove a strong race and fought his way into fifth place. His haul of 14 points this weekend was sufficient to maintain his lead in the Drivers' Championship. Now with 80 points to his name, he leads the second-placed driver by 12 points. In the Team competition, Schubert Motorsport leads with 101 points. Philipp Eng (AUT) had a very strong drive on Sunday to finish sixth and add eight points to the cause at Imola. The Austrian impressed with multiple overtaking manoeuvres. Eng had narrowly missed out on the points in twelfth place on Saturday. Esteban Muth (BEL) finished 14th on Sunday in the second Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, having failed to finish on Saturday.

BMW M works driver Timo Glock was the centre of much attention in Italy and, after an impressive race on Sunday, enjoyed a successful guest appearance with the Ceccato Racing team, for whom he competes in the 2022 Italian GT Championship. Glock started race two from 18th on the grid, but battled his way into eleventh. Despite narrowly missing out on a top-ten result, that was still a great success given the very short amount of preparation time and the high-class opposition. On Saturday, he was forced out of the race following a collision on the opening lap.

Quotes from the DTM weekend in Imola.

Marco Wittmann (#11 BMW M4 GT3, Walkenhorst Motorsport): "What a weekend! After the two disappointing events at the start of the season, we have taken a big step forward as a team. For this reason, the results here at Imola are really satisfying. It was very special to clinch the first podium of the season with a manoeuvre like that on the final lap on Sunday. You don't pull off something like that every day. I am very pleased with the push that this weekend will give us. Just in time for my home event at the Norisring in two weeks."

Sheldon van der Linde (#31 BMW M4 GT3, Schubert Motorsport): "The weekend went better than we had expected, particularly on Saturday when I did not expect to finish in the points given the success ballast. I was positively surprised with eighth place. Fifth place on Sunday was even better, although I did have an issue shortly after the start and thought for a moment that my race was over. After that, I had a few good overtaking manoeuvres and battles with my fellow BMW M Motorsport drivers. I defended my lead in the Drivers' Championship, that is the main thing."

Philipp Eng (#25 BMW M4 GT3, Schubert Motorsport): "On the whole it was a good weekend for us. Unfortunately, we made a mess of qualifying on Saturday. The race was much better,but I found myself stuck in the group behind Sheldon van der Linde. Qualifying was better on Sunday, although still not perfect. My pace was fantastic in the race, and I think I could even have pushed for the podium. Unfortunately, that was not quite to be in the end."

Esteban Muth (#10 BMW M4 GT3, Walkenhorst Motorsport): "Unfortunately, that was another tough weekend for us. We are simply not managing to get the full potential out of the tyres in qualifying. That means I am having to start from well back and am then getting stuck in the pack. The race speed was very good, particularly today. The BMW M4 GT3 is very strong on the straights, however that does not help if I cannot start from further up the field. That is primarily what we must work on."

Timo Glock (#50 BMW M4 GT3, Ceccato Racing): "I had an awful lot of fun this weekend and really enjoyed my mini comeback in the DTM. Our lack of experience was particularly apparent in the qualifying sessions in which we simply could not get the best out of the tyres, which were new to us. We would need more test time for that. My race was over quickly on Saturday. On Sunday, I had impressive pace and a good start. Unfortunately, it went a bit wrong during the pit stop, which cost me a lot of positions and ultimately a top-ten finish. That is a bit frustrating. However, for Ceccato Racing it was important to experience the standard in the DTM. A big thank you goes to the team, BMW M Motorsport, and the ITR and its boss Gerhard Berger for the fantastic support with this guest start. I would love to do it again."

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 18:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BMW AG
02:04pBMW : Marco Wittmann on the podium in the Imola heat – Sheldon van der Linde defends..
PU
09:44aBMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN 2022 : Tournament overview.
PU
06/17BMW : Presentation of the new BMW M4 GT4 with BMW M Motorsport design heralds sales phase.
PU
06/17UK pension schemes play catch-up with employers on climate goals
RE
06/16DBRS Morningstar Finalizes Provisional Ratings on BMW Canada Auto Trust, Series 2022-1
AQ
06/16VinFast parts ways with four top executives as it readies expansion
RE
06/16FOUR CARMAKERS TO RECALL 8,200 VEHIC : Transport Ministry
MT
06/16European car sales keep tumbling in May -ACEA
RE
06/15Video Production Company RDM Expands National Operations with Launch of XR Studio
AQ
06/15BMW : Motorrad presents ConnectedRide Com U1.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 135 B 135 B
Net income 2022 14 084 M 14 737 M 14 737 M
Net cash 2022 23 903 M 25 011 M 25 011 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,66x
Yield 2022 8,69%
Capitalization 50 959 M 53 321 M 53 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 77,60 €
Average target price 106,28 €
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-12.31%53 321
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.02%209 613
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.18%86 637
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.37%69 326
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-46.41%46 489
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-45.93%45 142