BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 24 January 2023

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 137 B 150 B 150 B Net income 2022 17 740 M 19 322 M 19 322 M Net cash 2022 25 510 M 27 786 M 27 786 M P/E ratio 2022 3,51x Yield 2022 8,06% Capitalization 58 783 M 64 027 M 64 027 M EV / Sales 2022 0,24x EV / Sales 2023 0,23x Nbr of Employees 118 909 Free-Float 57,3% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 91,79 € Average target price 101,37 € Spread / Average Target 10,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BMW AG 10.09% 63 978 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.46% 200 338 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 10.34% 78 836 VOLKSWAGEN AG 6.34% 78 799 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 7.61% 51 429 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 10.06% 51 221