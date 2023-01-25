BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 24 January 2023

Convenience translation of publication in the Federal Gazette of 24 January 2023
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Munich
Notification of the members of the Supervisory Board
The Supervisory Board of the Company consists of the following members:
Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer
Dr. Martin Kimmich
Stefan Quandt
Stefan Schmid
Dr. Kurt Bock
Christiane Benner
Dr. Marc Bitzer
Bernhard Ebner
Rachel Empey
Dr.-Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger
Johann Horn
Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten
Jens Köhler
Gerhard Kurz
André Mandl
Dr. Dominique Mohabeer
Anke Schäferkordt
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Christoph M. Schmidt
Dr. Vishal Sikka
Sibylle Wankel
Munich, January 2023
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
The Board of Management
