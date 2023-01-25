Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:03 2023-01-25 pm EST
91.96 EUR   +0.19%
03:12pBmw : Members of the Supervisory Board, 24 January 2023
PU
08:59aMore e-cars sold: BMW significantly undercuts CO2 limits
DP
04:27aAdria Motors Promises Unmatched Mercedes Repair and Other Luxury Car Repairs for Owners in Long Island, New York
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 24 January 2023

01/25/2023 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Convenience translation of publication in the Federal Gazette of 24 January 2023

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Munich

Notification of the members of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of the Company consists of the following members:

Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer

Dr. Martin Kimmich

Stefan Quandt

Stefan Schmid

Dr. Kurt Bock

Christiane Benner

Dr. Marc Bitzer

Bernhard Ebner

Rachel Empey

Dr.-Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger

Johann Horn

Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten

Jens Köhler

Gerhard Kurz

André Mandl

Dr. Dominique Mohabeer

Anke Schäferkordt

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Christoph M. Schmidt

Dr. Vishal Sikka

Sibylle Wankel

Munich, January 2023

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The Board of Management

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BMW AG
03:12pBmw : Members of the Supervisory Board, 24 January 2023
PU
08:59aMore e-cars sold: BMW significantly undercuts CO2 limits
DP
04:27aAdria Motors Promises Unmatched Mercedes Repair and Other Luxury Car Repairs for Owners..
AQ
02:53aImported Car Sales in South Korea Hits New High in 2022
MT
01/24TRADING UPDATES: FireAngel revenue jumps; BMW deal boosts Staffline
AN
01/24Petr Pavel: who is the ex-army chief leading Czech presidential election race..
RE
01/24Study: EU can become independent in e-car batteries
DP
01/23Column : Roger Penske moves closer to shot at winning Le Mans
AQ
01/23Top Auto Repair Shop In Novelty Ohio : Koala Motorsport
AQ
01/23BMW : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2022 17 740 M 19 322 M 19 322 M
Net cash 2022 25 510 M 27 786 M 27 786 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,51x
Yield 2022 8,06%
Capitalization 58 783 M 64 027 M 64 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 91,79 €
Average target price 101,37 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG10.09%63 978
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.46%200 338
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.34%78 836
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.34%78 799
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.61%51 429
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.06%51 221