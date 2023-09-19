Munich. Effective 1 September 2023, Isabel Richter became the Head of Sustainability Communications at the BMW Group, with responsibility for development, coordination and implementation of communications messaging on the subject of sustainability. Isabel Richter is assigned to the main department of Alexander Bilgeri, Vice President Communications Human Resources, Production, Purchasing and Sustainability. Richter comes from Microsoft Germany, where she was responsible for economic and corporate strategy topics, such as digital transformation and AI, cybersecurity, corporate citizenship and sustainability, as Corporate Communications Lead. She also headed communications at the Berlin location, where she shaped digital policy dialogue with the press, policymakers as well as society and established digital public affairs.



Prior to working for Microsoft, Richter was Head of the Environment and Sustainability division at the digital association BITKOM in Berlin. Richter began her career in corporate communications at IBM in London, before working for communications agency Waggener Edstrom in London, Seattle and Munich for several years. Ms. Richter earned a degree in Communication and Media Studies from Leipzig University.

