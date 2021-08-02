Log in
BMW : New home for the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family in the WorldSBK paddock.

08/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Munich. The BMW Motorrad Motorsport family has moved into its new home in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) paddock. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, officially opened the new BMW Hospitality in the WorldSBK paddock at the fifth round of the season at Assen (NED). This will function as a meeting place and focal point for BMW teams, partners, guests and - as soon as this is possible again - fans. The new BMW Hospitality will be operated for BMW Motorrad Motorsport by the BMW works team Shaun Muir Racing.

'I am really proud to see how our WorldSBK project is developing and how it has grown since our comeback,' said Schramm, before cutting the symbolic tape to officially open the hospitality area. 'And it is great that our large BMW family now has a new home in the paddock: our brand-new BMW Hospitality. Special thanks are due to Shaun Muir and the whole SMR team for making this possible. Now we are looking forward to celebrating some great moments together in our new hospitality area.'

Shaun Muir Racing has been a partner of BMW Motorrad Motorsport in WorldSBK since the works re-entry and this collaboration has now been extended.

'We are delighted to present our new hospitality unit,' explained Shaun Muir. 'This runs alongside to our new agreement with BMW Motorrad Motorsport and shows our investment to the project and the level we want to achieve in line with our championship winning expectations. We value the involvement of our VIPs and sponsors and I think this addition to our assets compliments the level we want to achieve. More than that, it is a great opportunity for fans and partners to meet and come into direct contact with the team.'

The new BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Hospitality was owned previously by a Formula 1 team and was adjusted to meet its new requirements during months of painstaking alterations. The result is a prestigious structure with space for more than 100 guests each day. The two-storey building contains three dining areas. The 132 m2 main deck on the upper floor has room for up to 50 seats and a lounge corner. The race events will unfold on two large 70-inch screens, which can also be used for Esports activities. In addition to the food buffet, there is a coffee bar in this area and a self-service corner with a large selection of drinks. The upper area is connected to the large kitchen on the ground floor via a service elevator. Depending on the type of use envisaged, the 72 m2 ground floor can seat at least 25 guests and is a multi-functional space that can be a showroom for motorbikes or for one car. The exterior of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Hospitality is clad in the recognisable BMW M Motorsport colours. The overall appearance includes a 36 m2 sun terrace with 30 seats, where guests can relax under two broad canopies. Food can be prepared for 100 guests each day in the modern catering kitchen that is integrated into one of the trucks. This can provide breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as preparing snacks throughout the day for guests and the BMW teams.

As soon as the Coronavirus situation permits, SMR and BMW Motorrad Motorsport will once again be offering weekend packages including hospitality access for interested guests and fans. The BMW Hospitality unit can also be reserved for external events.

The two BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team riders, Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED), present the new BMW Hospitality in more detail in a YouTube video:

b.mw/WorldSBK_Hospitality

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
