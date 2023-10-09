Munich/London. For the seventh consecutive year, Frieze and BMW continue their long-term partnership with the art initiative BMW Open Work. French artist Sara Sadik worked closely with BMW to present "LA POTION (EH)" - a video and gaming experience, using BMW's My Modes and the new AirConsole technology of the BMW i5 as a playing device. Both works will premiere at KOKO inside the BMW Open Work Lounge during Frieze London, which runs October 11-15, 2023. In celebration of their collaboration, Frieze and BMW proudly announce London-based musician Loyle Carner as this year's Frieze Music performer.

BMW Open Work is a joint initiative between Frieze and BMW, bringing together art, innovation, technology and design in a pioneering multi-platform format. Curated by Attilia Fattori Franchini, BMW Open Work invites an artist to develop an ambitious project utilising BMW technology and design to pursue their practice in new directions. This year, the invited artist is Marseille-based Sara Sadik, whose practice lies halfway between fiction and documentary. Her work, be it video or performance, is inspired by video games, anime, science-fiction as well as French rap, and puts forward characters facing challenges and striving to achieve moral and physical transformation through initiatory stories.

Sara Sadik, says: "For my BMW Open Work 2023 commission I was interested in creating a work that could have transformational qualities for its viewers. I chose the title 'LA POTION (EH)' to hint at a tangible emotional metamorphosis. Inspired by a close dialogue with the BMW gaming (Air Console) and My Modes teams, I decided to see the BMW i5 as a character, the Avatar Neregy exploring different imaginary worlds both in the video game and in the video. It is also extremely exciting for me to build for the first time a work that can be seen by the general public during Frieze Week on the outside of KOKO as well as played exclusively in the car."

Conceived as part of BMW Open Work 2023, "LA POTION (EH)" continues the artist's interest in the possibilities of computer-generated scenarios and her investigation into the changing emotional states of young male characters. The project unfolds as an interactive video game, devised to be played exclusively in the new, fully electric BMW i5 as well as a video installation presented both on the public-facing terrace of KOKO and inside the BMW Lounge. Guided by the Avatar Neregy, a virtually alienated character who struggles to connect with people, the viewer follows him across different worlds, tasks, and challenges to complete his quest for psychological healing and transformation.



When you start the playback you accept the necessary cookies for YouTubePlayer.

On our cookie information page you can set or revoke cookies permanently and find more information about our cookie usage.

"I am delighted that our successful partnership with Frieze continues. BMW's commitment to contemporary art is an integral part of our worldwide cultural engagement which has been ongoing for over 50 years. I am pleased that so many will get to experience Sara Sadik's 'BMW Open Work', which has been specially conceived for the fully electric BMW i5", says Christopher Brownridge, Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group UK and Ireland.

Inspired by dialogues with the gaming team (AirConsole) as well as the My Modes - which allows the driver to set the car to their mood - Sadik has imagined the new BMW i5 as a character, a unique device that invites the public to delve into their emotions. Turning the car, for the first time in BMW Open Work history, into a special experiential device through the immersive activation of light and sound features and embracing the topics of human centricity and digitalization, the BMW i5 becomes a sentient being, a journey companion.

"Working with an exciting and visionary artist such as Sara Sadik on this project has brought BMW Open Work to a new frontier. Her new video and playable game LA POTION (EH) was spurred from an intense collaboration with BMW experts and imagines, for the first time, the BMW i5 as a guiding character, a device and an exhibition venue. I can't wait to let the work guide us through imaginary worlds and challenges to explore the changing emotional states of users/players and drivers alike", explains Attilia Fattori Franchini, Curator, BMW Open Work.

Frieze Music

In celebration of their long-term collaboration, BMW partners with Frieze to present Frieze Music in London again. On October 12, Mercury Music Prize-nominated artist Loyle Carner will perform at the legendary KOKO Theatre. Loyle Carner is an English Hip-Hop musician celebrated for his sophisticated style. He has received three Brit Award nominations for British Breakthrough Act (2018), British Male Solo Artist (2018) and British Urban Act (2023). In addition, Keyrah will start with a DJ set for an evening celebrating 20 years of Frieze London.

Exploring the intersection of music and the arts to spark inspiring dialogues, Frieze Music provides artists the opportunity to create a unique performance, highlighting their craft through song, inspiration and conversations with fellow artists. Launched during the inaugural Frieze Los Angeles in 2019, the joint initiative between BMW and Frieze has brought together a wide range of musicians.

Emily Glazebrook, Commercial Director, Frieze, says:"We are delighted to continue our partnership with BMW, highlighting Frieze's commitment to exploring the possibilities of art, design, and technology. Since 2017, BMW has consistently amplified the voices of leading and emerging international artists and musicians through our joint initiatives, both at the fair and across the city. We eagerly anticipate this year's collaborations for Frieze London and Frieze Masters, with Sara Sadik leading BMW Open Work and Loyle Carner taking centre stage with Frieze Music, as we celebrate Frieze London's 20th Anniversary and the thriving creative spirit of the capital."

Further information can be found at https://frieze.com/bmw-open-work and https://www.frieze.com/tags/frieze-music

The BMW Group's Cultural Engagement, with exclusive updates and deeper insights into its global initiatives can be followed on Instagram at @BMWGroupCulture.

The BMW Open Work Lounge and "LA POTION (EH)" can be explored at KOKO by Frieze ticket holders and members of The House of KOKO:

Wednesday, October 11, 2023: 11am to 7pm

Thursday, October 12 - Sunday, October 15, 2023: 10am - 7pm

Location

The Penthouse

The House of KOKO

London

NW1 7RE