BMW AG

Equities

BMW

DE0005190003

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:27:31 2024-06-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
93.52 EUR +0.36% Intraday chart for BMW AG -0.26% -7.26%
04:56pm BMW : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce Alphavalue
May. 31 IfW expects higher prices for electric cars due to tariffs on Chinese imports DP
Latest news about BMW AG

BMW : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce Alphavalue
IfW expects higher prices for electric cars due to tariffs on Chinese imports DP
EU approves Italian aid for $5.4 bln STMicro energy chip plant RE
Analysis of the e-car turnaround: Mercedes better, VW falls behind DP
Possible EU car tariffs against China: timing of announcement unclear DP
New cars: Hardly any cars under one ton - but some over three DP
China gears up to make a deal with Europe as EV tariffs loom RE
Battery maker Blue Solutions plans 2 billion euro gigafactory in France RE
EU okays $1.5 bln state funded joint hydrogen project, $1.1 bln joint healthcare project RE
Moroccan miner Managem's revenues fall in Q1 on lower cobalt output RE
BMW : Buy rating from Bernstein ZD
European automakers need time, not tariffs, to fend off China competition RE
BMW I VENTURES- SIMR SECURED $20M IN SERIES A, WITH INVESTMENTS… RE
BMW I VENTURES - ANNOUNCED TODAY AN INVESTMENT IN SIMR, A CLOUD… RE
Car stocks suffer from possible Chinese tariffs DP
European autos stocks hit on China tariff jitters RE
Chinese chamber in Brussels hints at retaliation for e-car tariffs DP
China should hike tariffs on large cars to 25%, says research body RE
Car stocks very weak in the face of looming China tariffs DP
Industry association: Car sales increase significantly again after dip DP
Study: Higher accident risk for pedestrians with electric cars DP
Global markets live: Microsoft, Roche, BMW, Nintendo, Nordson... Our Logo
BMW Imported Cars With Parts from Banned Chinese Supplier, US Senate Report Finds MT

Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) specializes in the design, construction and marketing of luxury cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (77%): 2,554,183 units sold in 2023, under the following brands: BMW (2,252,793), MINI (295,358) and Rolls-Royce (6,032); - sale financing services (23.6%); - motorcycle sales (1.9%): motorcycles with 650-1200 cm3 displacement (209,066 units sold under the BMW brand). At the end of 2023, the group had 31 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15%), Europe (29.2%), China (16.1%), Asia (10.7%), the United States (21.8%), Americas (4%) and other (3.2%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-07-31 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for BMW AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
93.18 EUR
Average target price
114 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.36%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi.
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
-7.36% 63.63B
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+28.97% 291B
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+6.33% 72.76B
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
+2.37% 67.67B
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+20.43% 54.27B
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
+26.64% 51.31B
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-0.37% 48.43B
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+21.74% 40.52B
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+24.32% 39.72B
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED Stock Great Wall Motor Company Limited
+34.91% 26.17B
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
