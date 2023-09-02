BMW PLANS TO ROLL OUT SIX NEUE KLASSE MODELS WITHIN 24 MONTHS - CEO IN SPEECH AT IAA CAR SHOW
Bmw Plans To Roll Out Six Neue Klasse Models Within 24 Months -…
Today at 04:00 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Xetra - 11:41:07 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|94.20 EUR
|-3.06%
|-2.39%
|+12.98%
|10:30am
|BMW bets on a 'Neue Klasse' revival to catch Tesla
|RE
|10:00am
|BMW plans to roll out six 'Neue Klasse' models within 2 years - CEO
|RE
BMW PLANS TO ROLL OUT SIX NEUE KLASSE MODELS WITHIN 24 MONTHS - CEO IN SPEECH AT IAA CAR SHOW
|BMW bets on a 'Neue Klasse' revival to catch Tesla
|RE
|BMW plans to roll out six 'Neue Klasse' models within 2 years - CEO
|RE
|BMW PLANS TO ROLL OUT SIX NEUE KLASSE MODELS WITHIN 24 MONTHS -…
|RE
|German Shares Bleed Red Amid Factory Downturn, Auto Stocks Retreat
|MT
|European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Friday Trading; Eurozone Manufacturing Slump Persists
|MT
|European Midday Briefing: Shares on Hold Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
|DJ
|Car sector under pressure - Tesla price discounts, downgrade for VW
|DP
|Industry criticizes cancellation of claim for commercial e-cars
|DP
|Deloitte: 'Electric cars are too expensive' - China has an advantage with batteries
|DP
|Ifo: Abolition of electricity tax advances transport transition
|DP
|Correction to EU Car Sales Article
|DJ
|Jefferies leaves BMW at 'Buy' - Target 120 euros
|DP
|BMW : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|BMW : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
|MD
|European Union New Car Sales Rose in July, Helped by Easing of Parts Shortages
|DJ
|European car sales rise 15% in July, EVs up nearly 61%
|RE
|Study: More discounts for combustion cars and price shock for e-cars
|DP
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Duke Energy, Ford, GM, BMW North America to Launch Subscription-Based Residential EV Charging in North Carolina
|MT
|Duke Energy Sets EV Charging Subscription Pilot in North Carolina
|DJ
|Duke Energy, General Motors, Ford, BMW North America Partnering to Roll Out New EV Pilot Program in North Carolina
|MT
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Boosted by China Moves to Revive Markets
|DJ
|Fire department calls for uniform safety standards for e-mobility
|DP
|Study: Automakers continue to grow - challenges in sight
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.98%
|64 470 M $
|-6.96%
|66 299 M $
|+55.67%
|53 041 M $
|+7.26%
|76 025 M $
|+4.39%
|48 587 M $
|-0.30%
|46 148 M $
|+24.11%
|30 474 M $
|+57.49%
|27 050 M $
|-8.46%
|25 255 M $
|+27.44%
|21 440 M $