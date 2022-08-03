BMW : Press Release Half-Year Report to 30 June 2022

Corporate Communications

Media Information

3 August 2022

Profitable first half-year - BMW Group stays on course in difficult environment 2

The Automotive EBIT margin in Q2 was 8.2% (HY1 2022: 8.5%). In the first two quarters of the year, the full consolidation of BBA dampened Automotive Segment earnings. Excluding the effects from its full consolidation, the BMW Group posted an EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment of 12.0% in Q2 (HY1 2022: 12.6%) ‒ well above the long-term strategic corridor of 8-10%.

"Especially under unfavourable conditions, the BMW Group is characterized by a high degree of resilience. The company recognizes changes in the economic environment at an early stage and counteracts them accordingly. Our high degree of flexibility and operational performance have proven time and again to be an effective combination to ensure the BMW Group's successful course even in rough wa- ters. This strength will now be important again, as we see an increasing economic headwind coming up in addition to the ongoing supply shortages," said BMW AG CEO Oliver Zipse in Munich on Wednesday.

To the long-term success of BMW Group contribute its pioneering spirit and consistent focus on innovation. An upcoming proof-point of its innovative strength is the pure electric NEUE KLASSE. It will be fully geared towards sustainability and circular economy, using new technologies and production processes from the middle of the decade onwards. The all-electric products of NEUE KLASSE will make a significant contribution to BMW Group sales volumes from the middle of the decade onwards and will further accelerate the ramp-up of e-mobility.

"Emotional products and innovative technology are and will remain the backbone of our business success. Our rapidly growing range of all-electric vehicles with the BMW Operating System 8 impresses customers and experts alike - and is already