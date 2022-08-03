BMW : Press Release Half-Year Report to 30 June 2022

Zipse: "High degree of resilience and flexibility"
NEUE KLASSE defines what BMW Group stands for
Munich. In a highly volatile environment, the BMW Group remained on course in the first half of 2022. With flexibility and expertise, the company encountered challenges including continued supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks for semiconductors and specific supplier parts.
The BMW Group's underlying strength and operational excellence was reflected in its profits for the first six months: Despite the volatility, the company earned a Group EBT margin of 24.5% (Q2 2022: 11.3%). The revaluation of the previously held shares in the Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) contributed to the high return. This revaluation due to full consolidation on Febru- ary 11 increased the financial result by € 7.7 billion.
Date
Subject
Page
Corporate Communications
Media Information
3 August 2022
Profitable first half-year - BMW Group stays on course in difficult environment 2
The Automotive EBIT margin in Q2 was 8.2% (HY1 2022: 8.5%). In the first two quarters of the year, the full consolidation of BBA dampened Automotive Segment earnings. Excluding the effects from its full consolidation, the BMW Group posted an EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment of 12.0% in Q2 (HY1 2022: 12.6%) ‒ well above the long-term strategic corridor of 8-10%.
"Especially under unfavourable conditions, the BMW Group is characterized by a high degree of resilience. The company recognizes changes in the economic environment at an early stage and counteracts them accordingly. Our high degree of flexibility and operational performance have proven time and again to be an effective combination to ensure the BMW Group's successful course even in rough wa- ters. This strength will now be important again, as we see an increasing economic headwind coming up in addition to the ongoing supply shortages," said BMW AG CEO Oliver Zipse in Munich on Wednesday.
To the long-term success of BMW Group contribute its pioneering spirit and consistent focus on innovation. An upcoming proof-point of its innovative strength is the pure electric NEUE KLASSE. It will be fully geared towards sustainability and circular economy, using new technologies and production processes from the middle of the decade onwards. The all-electric products of NEUE KLASSE will make a significant contribution to BMW Group sales volumes from the middle of the decade onwards and will further accelerate the ramp-up of e-mobility.
"Emotional products and innovative technology are and will remain the backbone of our business success. Our rapidly growing range of all-electric vehicles with the BMW Operating System 8 impresses customers and experts alike - and is already
a central driver of our sales today," said Zipse. "From 2025, we will make the next big leap with the NEUE KLASSE: The NEUE KLASSE defines what the BMW Group stands for in the future. At the start, we are planning a compact sedan in the
3-series segment and a sporty SUV. By the end of the decade, the NEUE KLASSE is expected to account for more than half of our sales."
Deliveries of fully-electric vehicles more than double
In the first half of 2022, the BMW Group was able to more than double its sales of pure electric vehicles to 75,890 units (2021: 36,087 vehicles/+110.3%; Q2 2022: 40,601 units; +85.2%). During the same period, sales of electrified vehicles increased significantly, climbing 20.4% to 184,468 units (2021: 153,243 ve- hicles; Q2 2022: 94,799 units; +14.2%). Electrified vehicles' share of total deliveries rose to 15.9% (HY1 2021: 11.4%).
The BMW iX3* (2022: 21,548 vehicles; HY1 2021: 10,009 vehicles) and the MINI
Cooper SE* (2022: 18,428 vehicles; HY1 2021: 13,454 vehicles) remained the most in-demandfully-electric models, reporting significantly higher sales than in the prior-year quarter. 69% of these fully-electric vehicles were delivered to customers in the European region. The innovative BMW iX and BMW i4, which are still being launched in the markets, have also been well received and contributed to the outstandingly high order bank of BMW Group. Further sales growth is expected in the second half of the year - on top from the fully-electric BMW i3 built in China, but also from the BMW iX1* and the BMW i7* luxury sedan.
Lower sales due to supply bottlenecks - base effect from prior year
Ongoing semiconductor supply issues and supply chain disruptions following Covid lockdowns in China, impacted production and deliveries during the first six months.
With a total of 1,160,094 vehicles, BMW Group sales failed to reach the all-time high of the previous year (HY1 2021: 1,339,047 units; -13.4%; Q2 2022: 563,187 units; -19.8% from Q2 2021). The company nevertheless expanded its leading position in the global premium segment.
Significantly higher Group revenues in first half-year
Despite negative sales growth, Group revenues climbed 19.1% in the first six months of 2022 to € 65,912 million (HY1 2021: € 55,360 million; Q2 2022: 34,770; +21.6%). The full consolidation of the Chinese subsidiary BBA was one of the main contributing factors, bringing in revenues of around € 11 billion.
The Group cost of sales also rose significantly for the same reason, reaching
Group earnings before tax totalled € 16,156 million after six months (HY1 2021:
9,736 million; +65.9%), a new all-time high. This includes a tailwind of € 7.7 bil- lion from the revaluation of previously held BBA shares at fair market value.
In the second quarter (Q2 2022: € 3,929 million; Q2 2021: € 5,979 mil-
lion; -34.3%), Group EBT was lower than for the same period of last year. On the one hand, this reflects the one-time gain of € 1 billion in the second quarter of 2021 from the partial reversal of the provision for the EU antitrust proceedings. On the other, headwinds from the full consolidation of BBA in the second quarter of this year impacted Group EBT by around € 1.1 billion.
The Group EBT margin for the first six months came in at 24.5% (HY1 2021: 17.6%; Q2 2022: 11.3%; Q2 2021: 20.9%).
Group net profit amounted to €13,232 million (HY1 2021: € 7,623 million;
Group research and development costs (IFRS) for the first half-year totalled
3,128 million (HY1 2021: € 2,737 million; +14.3%; Q2 2022: € 1,560 million; Q2 2021: € 1,304 million/+19.6%) and were therefore significantly higher than the previous year. Spending was mainly focused on new models, as well as further electrification and digitalisation of the line-up. Upfront investments were also made for the NEUE KLASSE and automated driving.
The R&D ratio (HGB) of 4.5% (HY1 2021: 4.6%; Q2 2022: 4.5%; Q2 2021: 4.5%) was on a par with the previous year. The R&D ratio for the full year is expected to be within the target range of 5-5.5%.
Group capital expenditure was at a significantly higher level during the first six months at € 2,929 million (HY1 2021: € 1,709 million; +71.4%; Q2 2022:
1,831 million; Q2 2021: € 950 million; +92.7%). The increase is primarily due to upfront expenditures for the ramp-up of e-mobility and investments at BBA. The capex ratio stood at 4.4% at the end of the first half-year.
"Our investors know that the BMW Group has the financial strength to invest today in the success of tomorrow. We are steering the company through the current transformation with strategic foresight. We are positioning it in such a way that we can leverage our employees' innovative capabilities and expertise to play a leading
