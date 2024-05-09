Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) specializes in the design, construction and marketing of luxury cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (77%): 2,554,183 units sold in 2023, under the following brands: BMW (2,252,793), MINI (295,358) and Rolls-Royce (6,032); - sale financing services (23.6%); - motorcycle sales (1.9%): motorcycles with 650-1200 cm3 displacement (209,066 units sold under the BMW brand). At the end of 2023, the group had 31 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15%), Europe (29.2%), China (16.1%), Asia (10.7%), the United States (21.8%), Americas (4%) and other (3.2%).