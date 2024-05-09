Stock BMW BMW AG
BMW AG

Equities

BMW

DE0005190003

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:12:37 2024-05-09 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
101.6 EUR +0.44% Intraday chart for BMW AG -0.34% +0.81%
BMW : Q1 results below expectations with a miss on the Automotive EBIT margin Alphavalue
BMW : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating ZD
10:26am BMW : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating ZD
Latest news about BMW AG

BMW : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating ZD
China's Xi Jinping in Hungary to discuss Ukraine, infrastructure RE
Ex-BASF boss Brudermüller is the new Chairman of the Mercedes Supervisory Board DP
EU tariffs on Chinese EVs could backfire, German car bosses warn RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.05.2024 - 15:15 DP
BMW expects drop in pre-tax profit this year RE
BMW : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
BMW : Bernstein remains its Buy rating ZD
BMW : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Weakening margin puts BMW under pressure - industry suffers too DP
EU tariffs on Chinese EVs could backfire, hobble Green Deal, BMW CEO says RE
BMW : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
BMW : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 AM ET DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Buoyed by Some Solid Earnings DJ
Europe's STOXX 600 hits record high on earnings-driven optimism RE
BMW: operating margin disappoints, stock stumbles CF
Transcript : Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 08, 2024
BMW loses - margin disappoints investors more than analysts DP
European shares open higher on earnings-driven optimism RE
Germany's BMW Reports Higher Q1 Automotive Deliveries MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET DJ
Chart BMW AG

More charts

Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) specializes in the design, construction and marketing of luxury cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (77%): 2,554,183 units sold in 2023, under the following brands: BMW (2,252,793), MINI (295,358) and Rolls-Royce (6,032); - sale financing services (23.6%); - motorcycle sales (1.9%): motorcycles with 650-1200 cm3 displacement (209,066 units sold under the BMW brand). At the end of 2023, the group had 31 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15%), Europe (29.2%), China (16.1%), Asia (10.7%), the United States (21.8%), Americas (4%) and other (3.2%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-05-15 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for BMW AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
101.2 EUR
Average target price
113.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.15%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi.
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
+0.81% 68.5B
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+36.19% 310B
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+9.06% 80.65B
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
+5.41% 68.56B
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+19.24% 54.24B
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
+25.36% 51.37B
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-0.62% 48.51B
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+31.94% 44.45B
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+18.92% 38.64B
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED Stock Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
+27.94% 29.12B
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
