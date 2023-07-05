BMW : RBC sticks Neutral
Today at 01:54 pm
In a research note published by Tom Narayan, RBC gives a Neutral rating to the stock. The target price continues to be set at EUR 108.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:00:56 2023-07-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|112.15 EUR
|+0.30%
|+2.29%
|+34.80%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+34.80%
|77 544 M $
|+6.18%
|77 170 M $
|+19.82%
|84 820 M $
|+31.86%
|60 972 M $
|+17.11%
|54 159 M $
|+46.24%
|50 594 M $
|+36.09%
|33 443 M $
|+51.60%
|25 858 M $
|-7.09%
|25 145 M $
|+18.10%
|19 892 M $