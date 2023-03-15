BMW : Remuneration Report for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board 2022 03/15/2023 | 03:50am EDT Send by mail :

Review of the past financial year from a remuneration perspective REMUNERATION REPORT 260 I. Review of the Past Financial Year from a Remuneration Perspective R E M U N E R AT I O N R E P O R T 262 II. Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Management 262 1. Principles of the remuneration system and the contribution of remuneration to the promotion of the Company's business strategy and its long-term development 263 2. Overview of remuneration system from the financial year 2021 onwards 266 3. Determination and review of the remuneration system and individual remuneration 4. Remuneration for the 2022 financial year 5. Share ownership guideline 6. Retirement benefits 7. Malus and clawback provisions 8. Premature termination of activities and post-contractualnon-competition clause 9. Remuneration granted and owed to members of the Board of Management pursuant to § 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 293 10. Remuneration granted and owed to former members of the Board of Management pursuant to § 162 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 297 11. Maximum remuneration and remuneration vested in the 2022 financial year (vesting year) III. Remuneration of the Members of the Supervisory Board 1. Articles of incorporation and procedure 2. Principles and elements of remuneration 300 3. Remuneration granted and owed to members of the Supervisory­Board pursuant to § 162 German Stock ­Corporation Act (AktG) 304 IV. Comparison of Change in ­Remuneration and ­Earnings pursuant to § 162 (1) ­Sentence 2 No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 308 V. Other Considerations 308 VI. Outlook for the 2023 ­Financial Year 309 VII. Auditor's Report The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board have prepared this Remuneration Report in accordance with the requirements of § 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The report shows and explains the remuneration granted and owed to the individual current and former members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Bayerische ­Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG) in the financial year 2022.1, 2 In order to facilitate understanding, the basic features of the remuneration systems applicable to the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, as applied in the 2022 financial year, are also set out below. In view of the fact that individual members of the Board of Management also received remuneration components from earlier remuneration systems during the 2022 financial year (specifically the remuneration systems for the 2017 and 2020 financial years), elements of these systems are also explained to the extent necessary for compre- hension. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesell­ schaft, Frankfurt am Main, Munich branch, has audited the Remuneration­Report beyond the requirements of § 162 (3) ­Sentences 1 and 2 AktG. The Auditor's Report is attached to this report. I. REVIEW OF THE PAST FINANCIAL YEAR FROM A REMUNERATION PERSPECTIVE 2022 was a very successful financial year for the BMW Group. The BMW brand remained the global leader in the premium segment with its strong product portfolio and sales of more than two million vehicles. The Company once again accelerated its scale- up of electromobility and more than doubled sales of all-electric BMW and MINI vehicles. With its custom-made vehicles, the Rolls-Royce brand recorded record global sales, and 2022 was also the strongest sales year in BMW Motorrad's history. The BMW Group generated a strong profit in the 2022 financial year. Group net profit amounted to € 18.6 billion (previous year: 12.5 billion), with € 17.9 billion attributable to BMW AG share- holders (previous year: € 12.4 billion), while the Group return on sales after tax amounted to 13.0 % (previous year: 11.2 %). For reasons of simplicity, this report partially uses the masculine form in reference to persons. It is intended to represent all genders. Due to rounding, it is possible that individual figures in this report may not add up exactly to the totals provided, and that the percentages presented here may not be an exact reflection of the absolute values to which they relate. 261 BMW Group Report 2022 To Our Stakeholders Combined Management Report Group Financial Statements Responsibility Statement and Auditor's Report Remuneration Report Other Information I. Review of the past financial year from a remuneration perspective Despite the challenges with the semiconductor and energy sup- ply, pandemic-related lockdowns in China, the effects of the war in Ukraine and the tense geopolitical situation, the BMW Group was able to successfully continue its transformation towards electromobility and digitalisation under the leadership of the Board of Management. This is evident in the systematic further development of the NEUE KLASSE vehicle concept, which serves as the basis of a highly innovative future product portfolio, and in the focused digitalisation of sales towards an agency model in selected markets. The Supervisory Board adopted the current remuneration system for the members of the Board of Management with effect from 1 January 2021. The Annual General Meeting approved it on 12 May 2021 with a majority of 91.60 % of the valid votes cast. The Supervisory­ Board did not resolve any changes to the remuneration system or the target remuneration in the remuneration levels set out for the members of the Board of Management in the 2022 financial year. In December 2021, the Supervisory Board set ambitious targets linked to the variable remuneration of the members of the Board of Management for the 2022 financial year. Of the total variable target remuneration available, a total of 38 % is linked to envi- ronmental, social or governance (ESG) targets. The Supervisory Board has set ambitious targets to reduce fleet carbon emissions in the EU and to increase electrified vehicle sales. These serve as strategic focus targets that correspond to 50 % of the long- term variable remuneration (share-based remuneration). In doing so, the Supervisory Board has again underlined the strategic importance of the accelerated electrification of the vehicle fleet and placed particular emphasis on environmental sustainability targets, which make up 50 % of the long-term variable remuner- ation. Thanks to its strong overall performance, the Board of Management exceeded both the financial and a large part of the non-­ financial targets for short-term variable remuneration (bonuses) "Bonus for the 2022 financial year" . The financial target regarding long-term variable remuneration (share-based remuneration) was also exceeded. The Board of Management exceeded the non-financial strategic focus targets for the long-term

variable­ remuneration in relation to the reduction of fleet carbon emissions in the EU, while the BMW Group's ambitious sales targets for electrified vehicles were not met in full ↗ Share-based remuneration for the financial year 2022 . If necessary, and in the interest of the long-term success of BMW AG, the Supervisory Board may temporarily deviate from the remuneration system - as provided for in § 87a (2) Sentence 2 AktG. In accordance with G.11 of the German Corporate Governance Code dated 28 April 2022, the Supervisory Board has also reserved the right to make adjustments if extraordinary developments occur, such as significant acquisitions and dispos- als, or changes in accounting standards or tax regulations that have a significant impact. After due examination, it did not make use of these options for the 2022 financial year. This applies in particular with regard to the one-time effect that the increased stake (from 50 % to 75 %) in BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BMW Brilliance) in the 2022 financial year had on the achievement of financial targets for the Board of Management's variable remuneration. This effect results from the revaluation of the previously held shares within the scope of the first-time consolidation of BMW Brilliance in financial year 2022. As a result, in line with past practice in other cases of both positive and negative one-time effects, the Supervisory Board did not consider it necessary to make changes to the Board of Management's remu- neration. Rather, the cap established by the Supervisory Board for the performance-related portion of the bonus - which also exists for the performance-related remuneration of employees and senior executives - had the effect of limiting remuneration in accordance with its intended purpose. The composition of the Board of Management did not change during the year. Dr. Post joined the Board of Management on 1 January 2022, assuming responsibility for Purchasing and the Supplier Network. Dr. Wendt left the Board of Management on 31 December 2021. Dr.-Ing. Nedeljković and Ms Horstmeier, who started their second period of office on 1 October and 1 November 2022 respectively, are now eligible to receive thetarget remuner- ation in the second remuneration level, which is available to mem- bers of the Board of Management from their second period of office. The remuneration system for the members of the Supervisory Board is set out in Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation and provides only for fixed remuneration. It was confirmed by the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021 with a majority of 99.40 % of the valid votes cast, and implemented for the 2022 financial year in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation. In the 2022 financial year, there were several changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board among the employee rep- resentatives, so that the Supervisory Board remuneration for individual Supervisory Board members had to be calculated pro- portionately. Two additional members, Ms Empey and Dr. Mohabeer, joined the Supervisory Board's Audit Committee on 1 October 2022. They were compensated proportionately from this point as members of the Audit Committee in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The composition of the Personnel Committee, which is responsible for the preparation of remuneration decisions in accordance with the Supervisory Board's rules of procedure, did not change in the 2022 financial year. Mr Schoch left the Supervisory Board and therefore also the Personnel Committee and other ­committees on 31 December 2022. Dr. Kimmich was initially 262 BMW Group Report 2022 To Our Stakeholders Combined Management Report Group Financial Statements Responsibility Statement and Auditor's Report Remuneration Report Other Information II. Remuneration of the members of the Board of Management appointed­ by the court to replace him on the Supervisory Board as an employee representative and he was subsequently elected to be a member of the Personnel Committee in particular with effect from 23 January 2023. The report on the remuneration granted and owed to the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of BMW AG was prepared for the first time for financial year 2021 in accordance with § 162 AktG and approved by the Annual General­ Meeting on 11 May 2022 with a majority of 90.29 % of the valid votes cast. In view of the high level of approval of the 2021 Remuneration Report, there was no reason to rethink the implementation of the current remuneration system or the ­manner of reporting in the 2022 financial year. In order to promote the transparency and clarity of reporting, additional information on remuneration for vesting year 2022 has been included in the section detailing compliance with maximum remuneration Maximum­ remuneration and remuneration vested in the 2022 financial year. . REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT 1. Principles of the remuneration system and the contribution of remuneration to the promotion of the Company's business strategy and its long-term development The remuneration system in place since the 2021 financial year is easy to understand and clearly structured. It complies with the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the recommendations and suggestions of the German Corporate Governance Code as amended on 28 April 2022. The Super­ visory Board has applied the following principles in designing the remuneration system for the Board of Management: The remuneration structure is geared towards the sustaina- ble and long-term development of the Company. Therefore, variable remuneration components are predominantly grant- ed on the basis of a multi-year assessment.

long-term development of the Company. Therefore, variable remuneration components are predominantly grant- ed on the basis of a multi-year assessment. The total remuneration of the members of the Board of Man- agement is commensurate with their tasks and performance as well as the Company's situation.

The remuneration system ensures that both positive and negative developments are appropriately reflected in the

remuneration­ ("pay for performance").

remuneration­ The remuneration system takes into account both the perfor- mance of the entire Board of Management and the achieve- ment of individual targets.

The remuneration system observes the principle of consist- ency in the Company's remuneration systems: remuneration systems for the Board of Management, executives and

employees­ of BMW AG are all designed in a similar way.

employees­ of BMW AG are all designed in a similar way. The total remuneration is in line with market practice both in terms of amount and structure, and takes into account the size, complexity and economic situation of the Company. The BMW Group aims to be the most successful and sustainable premium provider of individual mobility. The business strategy focuses on the customer and the provision of sustainable individual mobility in the premium segment, taking into account high profitability, in order to secure the Company's independence in the future. The remuneration system contributes to the implementation of the business strategy and the sustainable and long- term development of the Company. It also takes into account the concerns of the Company's important stakeholders (in particular, shareholders, customers, and employees). The incentive effects of the various remuneration components have a complementary effect. The fixed basic remuneration counteracts the temptation to take disproportionately high risks in order to achieve short- term goals, and thus contributes to the long-term develop- ment of the Company.

long-term develop- ment of the Company. The variable bonus is divided into two parts which have dif- ferent incentive effects. The earnings-related component of the bonus rewards recipients for achieving the Company's financial targets in the vesting year, and promotes the earn- ings-related parts of the business strategy. In contrast, the performance component of the bonus is based on non-finan- cial performance criteria, which are also derived from the business strategy. In this respect, the performance compo- nent of the bonus also offers particular incentives to encour- age individuals to pursue the goals of the business strategy consistently for the long-term development of the Company. These goals do not have to be directly reflected in the key financial indicators for a given vesting year.

earnings-related component of the bonus rewards recipients for achieving the Company's financial targets in the vesting year, and promotes the earn- ings-related parts of the business strategy. In contrast, the performance component of the bonus is based on non-finan- cial performance criteria, which are also derived from the business strategy. In this respect, the performance compo- nent of the bonus also offers particular incentives to encour- age individuals to pursue the goals of the business strategy consistently for the long-term development of the Company. These goals do not have to be directly reflected in the key financial indicators for a given vesting year. The amount of the variable share-based remuneration also depends on the fulfilment of financial and non-financial ob- jectives derived from the business strategy, since 50 % of the target cash amount earmarked for share purchases is linked to a financial key indicator (RoCE in the Automotive segment), and 50 % is linked to strategic focus targets. The obligation to use the total net amount to purchase shares of common stock in the Company and to hold these shares for at least four years also motivates the members of the Board of Man- agement to strive to ensure the long-term positive develop- ment of the Company, as this in turn promotes sustainable positive developments in the price of BMW shares. 263 BMW Group Report 2022 To Our Stakeholders Combined Management Report Group Financial Statements Responsibility Statement and Auditor's Report Remuneration Report Other Information II. Remuneration of the members of the Board of Management 2. Overview of remuneration system from the financial year 2021 onwards The table below shows an overview of the remuneration system that has remained unchanged since the 2021 financial year. C O M P O N E N T F I X E D R E M U N E R AT I O N CO M P O N E N TS Base salary Parameters/measurement base, applicable amounts Member of the Board of Management: - € 0.90 million p.a. (first period of office = first remuneration level) € 1.05 million p.a. (from second period of office or fourth year of mandate = second remuneration level) Chairman of the Board of Management:

€ 1.95 million p.a.

Monthly payment on a pro rata basis Fringe benefits Contractual agreement, main points: non-cash benefits from the use of company cars and the BMW chauffeur service, insurance premiums, contributions towards security systems, employee discounts Compensation payments The Supervisory Board may award payments to compensate for loss of salary from a previous employment relationship and to cover relocation costs in the case of new entrants. Retirement benefits Defined contribution system with a guaranteed minimum return Benefits based on amounts credited to individual savings accounts for contributions paid and interest earned, various forms of disbursement Pension contribution p.a.: Member of the Board of Management: € 400,000 Chairman of the Board of Management: € 700,000 Strategic relevance - The base salary counteracts the temptation to take disproportionately high risks in order to achieve short-term goals, and thus contributes to the long-term development of the Company - Fixed remuneration components are required for remuneration to be competitive in order to attract and retain qualified members of the Board of Management VA R I A B L E R E M U N E R AT I O N CO M P O N E N TSBonus Bonus (sum of earnings component and performance component) Target amount p.a. (at 100 % target achievement):

€ 0.95 million (first period of office = first remuneration level) € 1.15 million (from second period of office or fourth year of mandate = second remuneration level) € 2.10 million (Chairman of the Board of Management)

Capped at 180 % of target amount

Payment after the Annual General Meeting at which the Financial Statements are presented for the relevant vesting year Earnings component - Assessment period one year (at 100 % target achievement corresponds to - Base amount p.a. (50 % of target bonus amount): 50 % of target amount) - € 0.475 million (first period of office = first remuneration level) - € 0.575 million (from second period of office or fourth year of mandate = second remuneration level) - € 1.050 million (Chairman of the Board of Management) - Formula: 50 % of target amount x earnings factor - Earnings factor is derived from a predefined allocation matrix based on the parameters profit attributable to shareholders of BMW AG and Group post-tax return on sales in the vesting year - The earnings factor is 1.0 e.g. in case of a profit attributable to shareholders of BMW AG amounting to € 5.3 billion and a Group post-tax return on sales of 5.6 % - The earnings factor is 1.5 e.g. in case of a profit attributable to shareholders of BMW AG amounting to € 6.9 billion and a Group post-tax return on sales of 7.3 % - The earnings factor is 0 e.g. in case of a profit attributable to shareholders of BMW AG below € 3.0 billion or a Group post-tax return on sales of below 3.0 % - Earnings factor may not exceed 1.8 - Maximum amount of earnings component p.a.: - € 0.855 million (first period of office = first remuneration level) - € 1.035 million (from second period of office or fourth year of mandate = second remuneration level) - € 1.890 million (Chairman of the Board of Management) Attachments Original Link

Original Document

