BMW : SATELLITE and IFRAME Details BMW Group Keynote IAA Mobility 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 110 B 131 B 131 B Net income 2021 9 677 M 11 491 M 11 491 M Net cash 2021 20 233 M 24 025 M 24 025 M P/E ratio 2021 5,30x Yield 2021 5,27% Capitalization 51 779 M 61 423 M 61 483 M EV / Sales 2021 0,29x EV / Sales 2022 0,25x Nbr of Employees 120 726 Free-Float 57,3% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Last Close Price 79,42 € Average target price 103,33 € Spread / Average Target 30,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BMW AG 9.95% 61 423 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 21.28% 244 333 VOLKSWAGEN AG 32.99% 149 518 DAIMLER AG 22.20% 90 119 GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 28.76% 75 129 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 17.56% 71 294