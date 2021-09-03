Log in
BMW : SATELLITE and IFRAME Details BMW Group Keynote IAA Mobility 2021

09/03/2021
Munich. Please find the satellite details of the BMW Group Keynote at the

IAA Mobility 2021 as follows:

Agenda 06th September 2021, BMW Group LIVE

09:15 - 09:45 CEST BMW Group Keynote - LIVE

Technical data TV satellite transmission 06th September 2021

Satellite: ASTRA 3B
Pos.: 23,5° East
Tp: 3.003
Downlink Freq.: 11.501,500MHz
Pol.: RX (horizontal)
Slot: 1-1


Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8PSK 25% roll-off, pilot ON
FEC: 3/4
Sym.Rate: 7.2 MSym./s
MPEG 4: 4.2.0
Aspect Ratio: HD 16:9
Encryption: No Encryption
Video Standard: HD1080i/50
Audio Channels: Audio: 1 Pairs (2ch)

Contact SNG: Tel. +49 172 576 0385 (Thomas Woschofius)

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 131 B 131 B
Net income 2021 9 677 M 11 491 M 11 491 M
Net cash 2021 20 233 M 24 025 M 24 025 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 51 779 M 61 423 M 61 483 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG9.95%61 423
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.28%244 333
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.99%149 518
DAIMLER AG22.20%90 119
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED28.76%75 129
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.56%71 294