BMW : SATELLITE and IFRAME Details BMW Group Keynote IAA Mobility 2021

Munich. Please find the satellite details of the BMW Group Keynote at the
IAA Mobility 2021 as follows:
Agenda 06th September 2021, BMW Group LIVE
09:15 - 09:45 CEST BMW Group Keynote - LIVE
Technical data TV satellite transmission 06th September 2021
Satellite: ASTRA 3B
Pos.: 23,5° East
Tp: 3.003
Downlink Freq.: 11.501,500MHz
Pol.: RX (horizontal)
Slot: 1-1
Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8PSK 25% roll-off, pilot ON
FEC: 3/4
Sym.Rate: 7.2 MSym./s
MPEG 4: 4.2.0
Aspect Ratio: HD 16:9
Encryption: No Encryption
Video Standard: HD1080i/50
Audio Channels: Audio: 1 Pairs (2ch)
Contact SNG: Tel. +49 172 576 0385 (Thomas Woschofius)
Disclaimer
BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:01:01 UTC.