Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/04 04:34:07 am
61.18 EUR   -1.51%
04:18aBMW : Sales Boosted by China's Strong Covid-19 Recovery
DJ
03:45aVOLKSWAGEN : German October new car registrations down 4% y/y - source
RE
03:43aBMW : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : Sales Boosted by China's Strong Covid-19 Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 04:18am EST

By William Boston

BERLIN -- BMW AG, the German luxury car maker, reported strong growth in profits and new vehicle sales in the third quarter, as China's robust recovery from the pandemic continues to bolster premium auto brands.

China was the first major economy to lock down this year in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The strict lockdown helped China contain new infections, and when Europe and the U.S. shut down their economies in the spring and early summer, China's economy was already beginning to rebound.

The recovery in demand for foreign automobiles in the world's biggest car market by sales has thrown the German auto industry, which achieve a large share of its annual sales in China, a lifeline as new sales in Europe and the U.S. remain weak or in decline.

The sale of BMW-branded vehicles rose 9.8% in the third quarter, driven by a 31% surge in sales in China, which helped dull the effect of a 16% drop in U.S. sales.

In the nine months to Sept. 30, BMW's overall new vehicle sales fell 12.5% to 1.64 million vehicles, pulled down by a 25% drop in U.S. sales and a 20% decline in Europe.

In China, sales of new BMW, Rolls-Royce, and Mini brands rose 6.4% to 560,367 vehicles, a record for the Munich-based auto maker.

The resurgence of demand in China drove BMW's profits higher in the third quarter, prompting the company to confirm its outlook for the full year.

BMW's net profit rose to EUR1.79 billion, equivalent to $2.1 billion, in the quarter, from EUR1.52 billion a year earlier.

However, earnings before interest and taxes fell 16% to EUR1.92 billion, hit in part by an increase in sales of less profitable electric and hybrid cars as the company rushes to meet European restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from autos.

In the automotive segment, BMW's EBIT margin increased to 6.7% in the quarter from 6.6% a year ago.

Revenue for the group dropped to EUR26.28 billion from EUR26.67 billion.

BMW confirmed its outlook for 2020, saying pretax profit would be significantly below 2019's level.

The company added that a high level of uncertainty remained because of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in Europe and the U.S.

Kim Richters

contributed to this article.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0417ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BMW AG
04:18aBMW : Sales Boosted by China's Strong Covid-19 Recovery
DJ
03:45aVOLKSWAGEN : German October new car registrations down 4% y/y - source
RE
03:43aBMW : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:30aBMW : Press Release Quarterly Statement to 30 September 2020
PU
03:27aBMW : warns of pandemic risks as third-quarter profit rebounds
RE
02:23aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW pr..
AQ
02:22aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW pr..
AQ
02:21aBMW : 3Q Net Profit Rose; Backs 2020 Guidance
DJ
01:35aBMW : confirms outlook for 2020 – significantly improved performance in th..
PU
01:35aBMW : Quarterly Statement to 30 September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 96 072 M 112 B 112 B
Net income 2020 3 025 M 3 521 M 3 521 M
Net cash 2020 17 486 M 20 357 M 20 357 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 40 078 M 47 023 M 46 659 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 70,28 €
Last Close Price 62,12 €
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-15.07%47 023
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.92%185 893
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.25%81 384
DAIMLER AG-4.40%59 247
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.42%50 589
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.54%41 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group