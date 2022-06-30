Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW : Share Buy-Back – BMW AG resolves a buy-back programme for treasury shares with a volume of up to EUR 2 bn, 30 June 2022

06/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
30.06.22, 12:51

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: BMW AG resolves a buy-back programme for treasury shares with a volume of…

Diese Meldung wurde von pressetext ausgedruckt und ist unter https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220630038 abrufbar.

pta20220630038

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: BMW AG resolves a buy-back programme for treasury shares with a volume of EUR 2 bn

Munich (pta038/30.06.2022/12:50) - Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG) has approved a share buy-back programme based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2022. The programme has a volume of up to EUR 2.0 bn (total purchase price excluding ancillary costs). Of this amount, a volume of up to EUR 1.85 bn is attributed to ordinary shares and a volume of up to EUR 0.15 bn to preferred shares of the Company. The programme is scheduled to start in July 2022 and be completed no later than 31 December 2023.

The share buy-back programme has the purpose of redeeming shares with a corresponding reduction in share capital and may also be used to transfer shares to employees of the Company or a Group company within the framework of an employee share programme.

The share buy-back is carried out in accordance with the safe harbour rules set out in article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014) in conjunction with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/1052).

Further details on the share buy-back programme will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the programme.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

emitter:

Petuelring 130

80788 München

Germany

contact

Veronika Rösler, Leiterin Investor Relations

person:

phone: e-mail: website:

stock exchanges:

ISIN(s):

other stock exchanges:

+49 89 382-25387

veronika.roesler@bmw.de

www.bmwgroup.com

regulated market in Frankfurt, Munich; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

DE0005190003 (share), DE0005190037 (share)

Aquis Exchange Europe

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
