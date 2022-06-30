BMW : Share Buy-Back – BMW AG resolves a buy-back programme for treasury shares with a volume of up to EUR 2 bn, 30 June 2022

Diese Meldung wurde von pressetext ausgedruckt und ist unter https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220630038 abrufbar.

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: BMW AG resolves a buy-back programme for treasury shares with a volume of EUR 2 bn

Munich (pta038/30.06.2022/12:50) - Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG) has approved a share buy-back programme based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2022. The programme has a volume of up to EUR 2.0 bn (total purchase price excluding ancillary costs). Of this amount, a volume of up to EUR 1.85 bn is attributed to ordinary shares and a volume of up to EUR 0.15 bn to preferred shares of the Company. The programme is scheduled to start in July 2022 and be completed no later than 31 December 2023.

The share buy-back programme has the purpose of redeeming shares with a corresponding reduction in share capital and may also be used to transfer shares to employees of the Company or a Group company within the framework of an employee share programme.

The share buy-back is carried out in accordance with the safe harbour rules set out in article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014) in conjunction with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/1052).

Further details on the share buy-back programme will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the programme.