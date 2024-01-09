By David Sachs

BMW Group sold more cars in 2023 than it ever has over a one-year period, crediting close cooperation with retailers and strong performances by sales associates.

The German carmaker said Tuesday that group sales approached 2.6 million last year, a 6.5% increase over 2022, breaking its all-time record. Sales grew 10% in the fourth quarter to around 718,800, BMW said.

The company also hit its annual fully-electric vehicle sales target, with 15% of sales comprising battery-powered vehicles last year. Group-wide, EV sales reached almost 376,200 in 2023, a 74% hike from last year.

BMW confirmed its EV sales target of more than 500,000 in 2024 despite analysts expecting softer demand.

