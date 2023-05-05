Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:56:06 2023-05-05 pm EDT
107.48 EUR   +3.55%
02:54pBMW : Strong start into the year, guidance within reach and buyback continues
Alphavalue
09:30aEuropean Car Makers Prep for Uncertainty After Strong Pricing in 1Q -- at a Glance
DJ
08:14aGermany’s ElringKlinger to Supply Cell Contact Systems for BMW's Neue Klasse EV Models
MT
BMW : Strong start into the year, guidance within reach and buyback continues

05/05/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
08:14aGermany’s ElringKlinger to Supply Cell Contact Systems for BMW's Neue Klasse EV M..
MT
07:43aBMW : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:42aSouth Korea's Imported Car Sales Decline 9.4% in April
MT
07:42aElringKlinger Shares Rise on BMW Contract for EV Production
DJ
05:38aSGL Carbon starts the new year with high demand - share loses ground
DP
05/0490,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
AQ
05/04Global markets live: Adecco, Qualcomm, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever...
MS
05/04BMW : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2023 9 904 M 10 913 M 10 913 M
Net cash 2023 20 688 M 22 794 M 22 794 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,61x
Yield 2023 4,81%
Capitalization 68 923 M 75 940 M 75 940 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 103,80 €
Average target price 109,51 €
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG24.49%73 211
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%188 685
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.34%77 465
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG5.96%76 588
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-0.60%46 249
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.19.43%44 858
