|
BMW : Strong start into the year, guidance within reach and buyback continues
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
147 B
162 B
162 B
|Net income 2023
|
9 904 M
10 913 M
10 913 M
|Net cash 2023
|
20 688 M
22 794 M
22 794 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|6,61x
|Yield 2023
|4,81%
|
|Capitalization
|
68 923 M
75 940 M
75 940 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,33x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|149 475
|Free-Float
|57,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
|103,80 €
|Average target price
|109,51 €
|Spread / Average Target
|5,50%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|BMW AG
|24.49%
|73 211