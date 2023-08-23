  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:11:59 2023-08-23 pm EDT Intraday chart for BMW AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
98.30 EUR -1.40% -5.12% +18.05%
BMW : Upgraded FY23 forecasts but FY24-25's remain sticky
11:03am IAA opponents call for protest against capitalism and car companies DP

BMW : Upgraded FY23 forecasts but FY24-25's remain sticky

Today at 12:58 pm

Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) specializes in the design, construction and marketing of luxury cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (74.2%): 2,399,632 units sold in 2022, under the following brands: BMW (2,100,689), MINI (292,138922 and Rolls-Royce (6,021); - sale financing services (23.6%); - motorcycle sales (2.2%): motorcycles with 650-1200 cm3 displacement (202,895 units sold under the BMW brand). At the end of 2022, the group had 31 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (10.8%), Europe (25.3%), China (29.4%), Asia (9%), the United States (20.1%), Americas (3.5%) and other (1.9%).
2023-11-02 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
99.70EUR
Average target price
113.64EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.98%
Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BMW AG
Chart Analysis BMW AG
+18.05% 68 619 M $
VOLKSWAGEN AG
Chart Analysis Volkswagen AG
-2.30% 71 537 M $
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Chart Analysis Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+10.00% 78 702 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+50.53% 50 624 M $
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Chart Analysis Ford Motor Company
+2.45% 47 506 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Chart Analysis General Motors Company
-0.91% 45 309 M $
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Chart Analysis Hyundai Motor Company
+26.16% 29 280 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Tata Motors Limited
+58.35% 27 265 M $
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Great Wall Motor Company Limited
-11.42% 24 357 M $
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Chart Analysis Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
+23.48% 20 794 M $
