|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:11:59 2023-08-23 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|98.30 EUR
|-1.40%
|-5.12%
|+18.05%
|06:58pm
|BMW : Upgraded FY23 forecasts but FY24-25's remain sticky
|11:03am
|IAA opponents call for protest against capitalism and car companies
|DP
BMW : Upgraded FY23 forecasts but FY24-25's remain sticky
Today at 12:58 pm
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) specializes in the design, construction and marketing of luxury cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (74.2%): 2,399,632 units sold in 2022, under the following brands: BMW (2,100,689), MINI (292,138922 and Rolls-Royce (6,021); - sale financing services (23.6%); - motorcycle sales (2.2%): motorcycles with 650-1200 cm3 displacement (202,895 units sold under the BMW brand). At the end of 2022, the group had 31 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (10.8%), Europe (25.3%), China (29.4%), Asia (9%), the United States (20.1%), Americas (3.5%) and other (1.9%).
SectorAuto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2023-11-02 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
99.70EUR
Average target price
113.64EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.98%
