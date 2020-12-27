Log in
BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW : aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023 - paper

12/27/2020 | 09:41am EST
BMW i3 drives during electric car E-Rallye Baltica 2019 near Iecava

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW is planning to step up its production of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

"We are significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles. Between 2021 and 2023, we will build a quarter of a million more electric cars than originally planned", Zipse told the newspaper's Monday edition according to a pre-released version.

BMW wants roughly every fifth car it sells to be powered by an electric engine by 2023, Zipse said, compared to about 8% this year.

The manager also reiterated his call to speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure.

"15,000 private and about 1,300 public charging points would have to be put into operation every week as of today. Unfortunately, we are a long way from that", he told the paper.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 96 856 M 118 B 118 B
Net income 2020 3 482 M 4 241 M 4 241 M
Net cash 2020 16 224 M 19 760 M 19 760 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 47 342 M 57 692 M 57 662 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 76,36 €
Last Close Price 73,38 €
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG0.33%57 692
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.97%210 189
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.49%99 336
DAIMLER AG18.53%76 294
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.61%59 514
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.36%48 896
