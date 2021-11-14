Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BMW AG
  News
  Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW and Audi interested in buying McLaren Automotive - Automobilwoche

11/14/2021 | 08:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of German luxury carmaker BMW is seen in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Audi and BMW are interested in buying British luxury sportscar maker McLaren Automotive, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, without specifying its sources. The first talks between BMW and Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, which owns 42% of McLaren, are to take place at the beginning of December, the report said.

Audi is also interested in the Formula 1 division of the company, it said.

BMW and Audi were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
BMW AG 0.75% 93.02 Delayed Quote.28.78%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.23% 188 Delayed Quote.23.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2021 11 042 M 12 635 M 12 635 M
Net cash 2021 20 612 M 23 585 M 23 585 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,45x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 60 500 M 69 262 M 69 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG28.78%69 262
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.61%252 793
VOLKSWAGEN AG23.34%140 526
DAIMLER AG52.09%107 645
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.26%92 048
FORD MOTOR COMPANY121.84%77 927