BMW shares rose on Wednesday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange despite the publication of Q3 results that were considered unsurprising following the warning issued by the German carmaker at the beginning of October.



At around 10:20 a.m., the stock was up 2.1%, while the DAX was down 0.3% at the same time. The stock is now up 3.9% since the beginning of the year, outperforming its sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts (-7.2%).



This morning, the Bavarian group reported pre-tax profits of €2.3bn for Q3, compared with €838m a year earlier, which is broadly in line with consensus estimates.



Its revenue fell 0.3% to €32.3bn, again in line with expectations.



Excluding the Chinese market, where the group is facing difficult conditions, its car sales rose 8.2% in the first nine months of the year, thanks to strong commercial activity in Europe (+8.6%) and the Americas (+9.5%), as well as significant growth in sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which now account for 18% of sales.



In its press release, BMW said it was "on track" to achieve its annual targets, which had been revised downwards last month due to the impact of US tariffs and weak sales in China.



In terms of profitability, BMW confirmed that it is targeting an operating margin of between 5% and 6% for its automotive segment.



By way of comparison, this figure stood at 5.2% in Q3 and 5.9% for the first nine months of the financial year.



These results were received with mixed reactions by analysts. While some welcomed the good control of research and development (R&D) expenses and investments, others highlighted the weak cash generation in the automotive business, which reached €343m in Q3.



Free cash flow (FCF) is now expected to reach €2.5bn this year, down from more than €5bn previously.



It should be noted that the group emphasized that incoming orders for the new BMW iX3 exceeded expectations.