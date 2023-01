The BMW Group delivered 2.4 million vehicles, a 4.8% decrease from last year. The Group was able to more than double the sales of fully-electric vehicles to 215,755 units.

"We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models," said Pieter Nota, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands and sales.

