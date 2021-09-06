BMW confident sales in China will increase next year - finance chief

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - BMW is confident that
sales in China will increase next year, finance chief Nicolas
Peter told Reuters on Monday, attributing high demand for
premium cars to travel restrictions that have left consumers
with more money to spend.
Car sales in China have fallen in recent months as floods,
COVID-19 outbreaks and a semiconductor shortage hit the domestic
market, but BMW has bucked the trend, reporting a 12% rise in
sales there in its second-quarter.
"The market will not grow as quickly as it did over the last
12 months - that was when the catch-up effects after the corona
disruption made themselves felt," Peter said. "But we do expect
it to grow."
BMW was also profiting from travel restrictions that have
left more money in people's pockets in China for discretionary
spending, he said on the sidelines of Munich IAA auto show, the
first such industry event since before the pandemic.
STOCKED ON BATTERIES
Peter said BMW had struck enough contracts for the raw
materials needed to produce batteries for two to three years via
its third-party suppliers, even as carmakers face shortages
across supply chains of everything from lithium to chips.
Still, BMW has no plans to invest in battery production of
its own as rivals such as Volkswagen or Daimler
are doing as it is too early to know which battery
technology will prevail in the future, Peter said.
The Munich-based automaker is also investing heavily in its
recycling capabilities, he said, a move that ticked the boxes
both of its sustainability goals, and cost cutting.
Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said last week that BMW would
cut carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles -
including production - by at least 40% from 2019 levels through
2030, up from a previous target of a third.
"If we manage to reduce our need for raw materials through
recycling, we save money," Peter said.
On software, however, BMW's finance chief urged
collaboration between carmakers to build operating systems that
could be implemented across brands, drawing a comparison between
cars and smartphone technology.
"It's not so black and white, because there are functions in
a car which are proprietary to a manufacturer," he said. "But it
would be no bad thing for the industry, if we worked together
more closely," Peter told Reuters.
