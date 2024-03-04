BMW: construction of a battery plant in Thailand
Covering an area of 4,000 square meters, the German manufacturer's assembly site will convert imported battery cells into modules which will then be integrated into Gen-5 high-voltage batteries.
BMW Group is also planning another production plant for all-electric vehicles, with local production scheduled to start in the second half of 2025.
