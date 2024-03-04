BMW: construction of a battery plant in Thailand

BMW Group announces the start of construction of a high-voltage battery assembly plant in Rayong, Thailand, a project for which the German group has invested over 1.6 billion baht (approx. 42 million euros).



Covering an area of 4,000 square meters, the German manufacturer's assembly site will convert imported battery cells into modules which will then be integrated into Gen-5 high-voltage batteries.



BMW Group is also planning another production plant for all-electric vehicles, with local production scheduled to start in the second half of 2025.



