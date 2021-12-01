BMW continues successful audio entertainment format and makes it interactive: Second season of the podcast thriller "Hypnopolis" launched.

Munich. The English-language podcast thriller "Hypnopolis" by BMW is being continued. The second season of the successful audio entertainment format starts today. It is completely fictional, stands out from the competition and is the first ever interactive podcast published by a brand. The episodes of the first season released last year, starring time-travelling journalist Hope Reiser, topped the podcast charts and were played in 26 countries.

"Hypnopolis II, Utopia in progress" bases its plot, even more so than in the first season, on data-based future scenarios from the BMW Group. The main focus is on the megatrend of the circular economy and the responsible use of resources. The protagonists of the new edition of the eco-thriller travel in futuristic airships to stunning locations of a slowly regenerating world, such as a solar and recycling farm in North Africa. The "Hypnopolis" story deliberately focuses neither on the BMW brand nor on vehicles, but it does draw on the expertise of the BMW Group. The plot is based on assumptions made by the company's 'future" experts - for example about how cities and mobility will develop.

BMW now focuses even more on a futuristic storytelling format as part of its highly regarded audio strategy. The listening experience has been improved even further. Conceived by the British star author Robert Valentine together with the Hamburg creative agency Jung von Matt/NEXT ALSTER and elaborate production in Los Angeles and Hamburg, "Hypnopolis II" season is an interactive podcast. Listeners can influence events with individual decisions by speaking short voice commands. So the outcome of the story varies depending on the choices a listener makes. This makes the podcast even more personal, authentic and entertaining. "With the second part of our successful fictional podcast series, we are providing an even more personalised listening experience with new, interactive elements. Listeners can influence the course of the story through their decisions - this is how we emotionalise the brand and consistently follow our customer-centred marketing approach," says Stefan Ponikva, Head of BMW Brand Communication and Experience.

Since the format has also been implemented in the entertainment programme of BMW vehicles, customers can enjoy the podcast as an "in-car experience". "Hypnopolis" alongside "Changing Lanes", "Creators of a different beat" and "KulturMobile. The Literature Podcast." is the fourth podcast from BMW.

