WOODCLIFF LAKE (dpa-AFX) - BMW increased its sales in the United States by 7.6 percent in the third quarter within a year. The Bavarian automaker sold 83,949 vehicles in the United States in the past quarter. The company made the announcement Wednesday morning when it presented sales figures for its BMW and Mini brands in North America.

Year-to-date, the number of vehicles sold in the U.S. totals more than 254,000, a good 10 percent higher than a year earlier. 12 percent of these were electric cars, compared to just 4.7 percent last year as a whole.

For the Mini brand, total year-to-date sales were actually nearly 19 percent higher than the first three quarters of 2022./knd/lew/jha/