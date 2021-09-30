BMW lifts annual profit forecast to 9.5%-10.5% as high prices cushion chip troubles

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - BMW AG lifted its
annual profit margin forecast to between 9.5% and 10.5% from 7%
to 9%, the company said in an ad hoc statement on Thursday, as
higher prices for new and used vehicles outweigh the effect of
supply-chain issues.
The carmaker also boosted its forecast for return on equity
in its financial services segment to 20%-23% from 17%-20% and
said it expects free cash flow in its automobile segment of
approximately 6.5 billion euros.
"Whilst the semiconductor supply restrictions are expected
to further impact production and deliveries to customers in the
coming months, BMW AG expects that the continuing positive
pricing effects for both new and pre-owned vehicles will
overcompensate these negative sales volume effects in the
current financial year," the company said.
BMW's Frankfurt-listed shares were up 2% on the
news.
Though chip shortages have plagued the auto industry for
months, prompting companies from Renault to Toyota
to warn of longer-term hits to output, higher prices
have allowed some to offset their losses, companies have said.
Daimler AG in August attributed higher than
expected earnings in its Mercedes-Benz division to pricing
effects. BMW had also raised its profit forecast in August after
strong quarterly results, but warned at the time that chip
shortages could plague the second half of the year.
Still, BMW's strong relations with its suppliers have meant
it was less affected by the shortages than other carmakers, many
of whom were forced to bring production to a halt indefinitely
at some of their plants.
The company is due to report results on Nov. 3.
