BMW : Additional information on the virtual Annual General Meeting

Yes. This year we are offering our shareholders the opportunity to submit video or text statements via the online service. The statements will be made available to registered shareholders before and during the Annual General Meeting. You can find further technical and content-related instructions for the upload of statements in the document "Notes on the rights of shareholders" (item 4) under www.bmwgroup.com/agm.

The online service of BMW AG for the virtual Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021 will be available to shareholders from 21 April 2021 at www.bmwgroup.com/agm-service.

Shareholders may - under certain conditions - also submit motions for resolutions and election proposals. Further details can be found in the convocation documents on our website (www.bmwgroup.com/agm) .

How can the shareholders participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting?

4. What do I have to do to use the online service for the virtual Annual General Meeting?

a) Registration for the Annual General Meeting

Prerequisite for using the online service at www.bmwgroup.com/agm-serviceis that you register in advance for the Annual General Meeting.

You will usually receive the registration documents together with the information on the Notice of the Annual General Meeting from your custodian bank. Your custodian bank is expected to send these documents towards the end of March. Unfortunately, we have no influence on the exact date.

If you wish to reduce potential delays caused by the postal dispatch of the convocation documents, you may also instruct your custodian bank to send the documents to you electronically.

b) Use of access data

If you have registered for the Annual General Meeting, you will receive a registration confirmation. Your access data for the online service (top right) are printed on the registration confirmation.

If you access the online service at www.bmwgroup.com/agm-service,you will be asked to enter these access data. Once you have entered them, you can use the online service.