BMW : Additional information on the virtual Annual General Meeting

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, München.
Additional Information on the virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 (FAQ).
What is a virtual Annual General Meeting?
The term "virtual Annual General Meeting" refers to an Annual General Meeting (AGM) without the physical presence of shareholders and their proxies at the venue. This AGM form was introduced by the legislator last year in to enable stock corporations to hold their AGMs also in times of the COVID 19 pandemic and to reduce health risks for shareholders, employees, service providers and other AGM attendees. While the right of physical participation for shareholders is excluded in the virtual meeting, the online services will be expanded.
How can the shareholders participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting?
Shareholders can watch the entire Annual General Meeting live on the Internet in video and audio. The speeches of the Chairman of the Meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Management and the Chief Financial Officer are webcast publicly, the subsequent part of the Annual General Meeting is reserved for registered shareholders. Summaries of these speeches will be published on the company's website at www.bmwgroup.com/agm at least four days before the AGM.
Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by making use of postal vote (if necessary via a proxy) or by authorising the Company's voting representatives to vote in accordance with the instructions given to them. These options are already available in the run-up to the Annual General Meeting and online during the Annual General Meeting until the voting procedure commences. Thus, our shareholders can also include the explanations of the Board of Management and the answers to questions in your vote.
Prior to the Annual General Meeting, registered shareholders may also address questions to the Board of Management on matters concerning the Company, the legal and business relations of the Company with affiliated companies and on the situation of the Group and the companies included in the Group Financial Statements, providing the information requested is necessary for the proper assessment of an item on the agenda. The Board of Management will answer these questions at the virtual Annual General Meeting. In addition, shareholders may submit comments on these topics in text form or as a video. Questions and comments must be submitted via the online service by the end of 10 May 2021 at the latest.
Shareholders may - under certain conditions - also submit motions for resolutions and election proposals. Further details can be found in the convocation documents on our website (www.bmwgroup.com/agm).
The online service of BMW AG for the virtual Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021 will be available to shareholders from 21 April 2021 at www.bmwgroup.com/agm-service.
3. May shareholders submit video or text statements?
Yes. This year we are offering our shareholders the opportunity to submit video or text statements via the online service. The statements will be made available to registered shareholders before and during the Annual General Meeting. You can find further technical and content-related instructions for the upload of statements in the document "Notes on the rights of shareholders" (item 4) under www.bmwgroup.com/agm.
4. What do I have to do to use the online service for the virtual Annual General Meeting?
a) Registration for the Annual General Meeting
Prerequisite for using the online service at www.bmwgroup.com/agm-serviceis that you register in advance for the Annual General Meeting.
You will usually receive the registration documents together with the information on the Notice of the Annual General Meeting from your custodian bank. Your custodian bank is expected to send these documents towards the end of March. Unfortunately, we have no influence on the exact date.
If you wish to reduce potential delays caused by the postal dispatch of the convocation documents, you may also instruct your custodian bank to send the documents to you electronically.
b) Use of access data
If you have registered for the Annual General Meeting, you will receive a registration confirmation. Your access data for the online service (top right) are printed on the registration confirmation.
If you access the online service at www.bmwgroup.com/agm-service,you will be asked to enter these access data. Once you have entered them, you can use the online service.
Where can I find detailed information on my rights in connection with the Annual General Meeting?
You can find detailed information on your rights in connection with the Annual General Meeting in the documents "Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021" and "Notices on the rights of shareholders ". These documents are available on this website at www.bmwgroup.com/agm.
Why did I not receive a printed convocation brochure?
With the implementation of the second Shareholder Rights Directive, the German legislator has changed the provision for notifying shareholders about the convening of the General Meeting. The focus is now on the speed of information via a short, preferably electronic, notification to shareholders. More detailed information will be made available centrally on the company's website. Of course, shareholders can - if need be - also print out these documents after downloading them. If you do not have the opportunity to print the documents, we will be happy to send you a printed copy (see below for contact details).
The BMW Group welcomes the new regulation. On the one hand, it enables shareholders to be promptly informed about the convening of the Annual General Meeting. On the other hand, valuable resources can be saved by not printing and mailing a large number of invitations.
Why is there no longer a printed version of the BMW Group report?
It is our objective to lead the way in the area of sustainability. This is why we created and published the BMW Group Report for the 2020 financial year digitally only. The BMW Group Report combines the Annual Report and the Sustainable Value Report into one report.
This avoids the time-consuming and resource-intensive printing of large quantities of reports. This not only protects the environment. The digital format also offers new possibilities for
presenting information: e.g. data, graphics, overviews or even maps can be animated or enhanced with interactive functions, certain content can be "tagged" and thus made easier to find, individual raw data can be offered for download.
8. Whom can I contact if I have further questions regarding organisational aspects of the Annual General Meeting?
If you have any questions about the BMW AG Annual General Meeting, our Investor Relations colleagues will be happy to help:
Andreas Stöffler, Tel.: +49-89-382-17944
Alejandro Aguiar, Tel.: +49-89-382-25452
Fax: +49 89 382-11793
E-Mail: hv@bmw.de
