    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW : Global EV sales accelerating, but government help needed - IEA

04/29/2021 | 01:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Global electric vehicle (EV) sales picked up speed in the first quarter, but more government action is needed on charging stations and fossil-fuel vehicle bans to keep the momentum going, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"We still see no sign of a slowdown in global electric car markets," said Timur Gül, head of the IEA's energy technology policy division, in a presentation on the global outlook for EVs.

While the COVID-19 pandemic drove global car sales down 16% in 2020, EV sales jumped 41% to around 3 million vehicles.

First quarter global EV sales soared 140% to 1.1 million vehicles, with strong growth in China, Europe and the United States, the IEA said.

A Munich Mobility Show study released last week showed huge disparities in global EV ownership, with very few electrified vehicles on the roads in large markets like Russia, South America and Africa.

EV sales growth in Europe and China has been fueled by tightening CO2 emissions standards and government subsidies.

Globally, consumers spent around $120 billion on EVs in 2020, while governments forked out around $13 billion in subsidies, or equivalent to around 10% of total spending, down from 20% of total spending in 2015.

That will fall further as battery prices drop and EVs reach cost parity with fossil-fuel vehicles, which IEA energy analyst Jacopo Tattini said should happen by 2030.

"But policies must be strengthened to enable a larger electric vehicle deployment," Tattini said.

He said governments need to further tighten fuel economy standards and join the 20 or so countries that have already announced plans to ban on sales of new fossil-fuel vehicles - such as the United Kingdom, which has announced a ban from 2030.

Governments also need to keep up spending on charging infrastructure, Tattini said. Carmakers and environmental groups say more spending on EV chargers is needed to foster consumer confidence in the technology and support sales.

(Reporting by Nick Carey. Editing by Mark Potter)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.37% 85.89 Delayed Quote.18.91%
TESLA, INC. -1.47% 694.4 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
