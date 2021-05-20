BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 18 May 2021

Convenience translation of publication in the Federal Gazette of 18 May 2021
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich.
Notification of the members of the Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board of the Company consists of the following members: Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer
Manfred Schoch
Stefan Quandt
Stefan Schmid
Dr. Kurt Bock Christiane Benner Dr. Marc Bitzer Verena zu Dohna Rachel Empey
Dr.-Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger Susanne Klatten Willibald Löw
Dr. Dominique Mohabeer Brigitte Rödig
Anke Schäferkordt
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Christoph Schmidt Dr. Vishal Sikka
Dr. Thomas Wittig Werner Zierer
Munich, May 2021
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
The Board of Management
Disclaimer
BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 11:38:59 UTC.