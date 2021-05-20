BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 18 May 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 109 B 133 B 133 B Net income 2021 7 574 M 9 228 M 9 228 M Net cash 2021 17 539 M 21 370 M 21 370 M P/E ratio 2021 7,20x Yield 2021 4,12% Capitalization 54 422 M 66 515 M 66 308 M EV / Sales 2021 0,34x EV / Sales 2022 0,31x Nbr of Employees 120 726 Free-Float 57,3% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Average target price 96,75 € Last Close Price 83,70 € Spread / Highest target 56,5% Spread / Average Target 15,6% Spread / Lowest Target -15,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BMW AG 15.88% 66 515 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 9.33% 223 747 VOLKSWAGEN AG 38.76% 149 310 DAIMLER AG 25.39% 94 745 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 33.36% 80 556 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 15.00% 52 561