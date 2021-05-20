Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/20 08:06:16 am
84.365 EUR   +0.79%
07:39aBMW  : Members of the Supervisory Board, 18 May 2021
PU
05/19BMW M ENGINE TALK : BMW M4 meets BMW M4 GT3.
PU
05/19TESLA  : Electric-vehicle maker Arrival partners with digital mapping company Here
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 18 May 2021

05/20/2021 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Convenience translation of publication in the Federal Gazette of 18 May 2021

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich.

Notification of the members of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board of the Company consists of the following members: Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer

Manfred Schoch

Stefan Quandt

Stefan Schmid

Dr. Kurt Bock Christiane Benner Dr. Marc Bitzer Verena zu Dohna Rachel Empey

Dr.-Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger Susanne Klatten Willibald Löw

Dr. Dominique Mohabeer Brigitte Rödig

Anke Schäferkordt

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Christoph Schmidt Dr. Vishal Sikka

Dr. Thomas Wittig Werner Zierer

Munich, May 2021

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The Board of Management

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 11:38:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BMW AG
07:39aBMW  : Members of the Supervisory Board, 18 May 2021
PU
05/19BMW M ENGINE TALK : BMW M4 meets BMW M4 GT3.
PU
05/19TESLA  : Electric-vehicle maker Arrival partners with digital mapping company He..
RE
05/19BMW  : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/19BMW  : Pirelli launches world's first FSC-certified tyres for BMW's hybrid model
RE
05/19SUSTAINABLE TYRES FOR BMW X5 PLUG-IN : BMW Group becomes first automotive manufa..
PU
05/19European new car sales jump 256% year-on-year in April - ACEA
RE
05/18BMW  : MINI goes on holiday - with the greenest camper fleet in the world.
PU
05/18TIME TO GO RACING : BMW Motorrad Motorsport kicks off its campaign in the 2021 F..
PU
05/18BMW  : Oliver Zipse, 17 May 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2021 7 574 M 9 228 M 9 228 M
Net cash 2021 17 539 M 21 370 M 21 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,20x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 54 422 M 66 515 M 66 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 96,75 €
Last Close Price 83,70 €
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG15.88%66 515
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.33%223 747
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.76%149 310
DAIMLER AG25.39%94 745
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.36%80 556
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.00%52 561