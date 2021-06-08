Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : Motorrad Motorsport returns to happy hunting ground at Misano with the BMW M 1000 RR.

06/08/2021 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich. After the double-header in Spain and Portugal, BMW Motorrad Motorsport is now heading to the third round of the FIM Superbike World Championship 2021 (WorldSBK) at Misano, Italy. The circuit on the Adriatic coast has proved to be a happy hunting ground in the past. In 2019, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and Tom Sykes (GBR) celebrated the first podium finish there for a WorldSBK project that was still in its infancy. The Misano race did not take place last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport is now hoping to build on that successful 2019 appearance at Misano with the new BMW M 1000 RR, which is in its first season as the WorldSBK race bike. Sykes will be joined by Michael van der Mark (NED) in the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Misano is the home race for the BMW satellite team RC Squadra Corse. Eugene Laverty (IRL) is competing for the Italian team. Jonas Folger (GER) from the BMW satellite team Bonovo MGM Racing is also very familiar with the circuit.

Quotes ahead of the Misano round.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: 'We are heading to Misano with plenty of optimism. The first two races of the season at MotorLand Aragón and Estoril took place on circuits that we already knew would be challenging for us. Nonetheless, we were able to record some satisfying results, and even more importantly, we were able to test our new BMW M 1000 RR extensively under racing conditions. We know where our strengths lie and where we still have some work to do. In Misano, the situation is completely different to how it was at the first two circuits on the calendar. We have some good memories of Misano and were able to show that how much we like this circuit at the last race there in 2019. Of course, we will never forget the first podium finish with Tom. Now we are confident that we can put on a strong performance at Misano with the new M RR.'

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'First of all, we are delighted to return to Misano after missing out last year. For sure, 2019 was a very good event for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and now to return with the BMW M 1000 RR will be good to compare our improvements. Hopefully we can repeat that success from 2019. We are going into the weekend both Michael and Tom coming back from Estoril with some new direction. For sure, Michael is starting to feel very acclimatised with his electronic feel of his M RR and that's really important. He is really starting to feel like the bike can do exactly what he wants and that's a good step for him so his confidence is very strong in that area. On the other side, Tom still has some concerns over his chassis direction and we will work on that in Friday's practices. But hopefully quickly Tom can get into a good rhythm and can prepare himself ready for Superpole and the races. We hope we can get some good conditions in the weather and we have some straight forward races with no weather causing any issues because the forecast predicts some thunderstorms around that time. Overall as a team, we are happy to return, we feel quite confident that the Misano circuit should be favourable for us and we are ready to get on track.'

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'Misano is one of my favourite tracks. I really missed going there last year. I love the circuit, I love the layout and I am looking forward to it. It's a completely different track again compared to Aragón and Estoril but I think it will suit the BMW very well and especially the way the bike is working now. After some good results at Aragón and Estoril a very different track and I think we can do really well there. Regarding goals for the weekend, I think it is still difficult to say where we expect to be but I think we should be close to the top five. We had some good results, the gap is still a little bit too big but I think the way the Misano track is we can do really well.'

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'I am obviously looking very much forward to the Misano round of the WorldSBK calendar. It's a circuit I really enjoy. It will certainly be tight in terms of lap times as it is quite small and twisty so we're really looking to be competitive. We've had some strong results there in the past with the BMW S 1000 RR so hopefully with the updated M RR we can improve on those. That's certainly my target and it would be fantastic. We've had a podium success there so if we could do something similar this weekend it's what we need. Overall, it's a fantastic location and I am looking forward to getting out there.'

Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse: 'I'm heading to Misano feeling very optimistic. I set modest goals for myself last time out due to the fact that Estoril was the toughest track on the calendar for us last year. However, I far exceeded my expectations so my confidence is high going to a track that I really enjoy. The new BMW M 1000 RR has made a huge step forward this year and I'm very thankful for the hard work done by everybody at BMW Motorrad Motorsport during the winter months. I have gelled very well with my new team RC Squadra Corse and we're ready to begin moving up the order. The first two rounds were like pre-season testing for us. I feel that our season begins properly at round three at Misano.'

Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing: 'I am looking forward to Misano. It will be interesting to see how the BMW M 1000 RR feels on this circuit. I am hoping for a consistent weekend, and that we can finish in good positions. I think we will be satisfied with that. I also hope that we can settle on the right basic set-up for the bike at Misano which we can then use in the other races.'

Track Facts Misano.

Circuit length

4.226 km - clockwise

Corners

16 - 10 right-handers, 6 left-handers

Pole position

Right

Longest straight

510 metres (start-finish straight)

Grip level

Medium

Track layout

Several long straights, partly fast corners, hard braking zones

Strain on brakes

Medium

Amount at full throttle

30 %

Topspeed / lowest speed

276 km/h / 55 km/h

Best overtaking opportunity

T1, T8

Key factors

Good feeling on the brakes, stability, traction

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BMW AG
05:37aBMW  : Motorrad Motorsport returns to happy hunting ground at Misano with the BM..
PU
03:11aIndian court orders state to set uniform COVID-19 rules for carmakers
RE
06/07MARKET CHATTER : BMW to Boost Charging Pole Count in China to 360,000 by Year-En..
MT
06/07Commodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears -- Update
DJ
06/07Commodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears
DJ
06/07BMW  : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/07NO. 1 IN POSITION NO. 1 : Nick Yelloly claims pole position in the rain in the R..
AQ
06/07BMW  : to Build More Electric-Vehicle Charging Poles in China
MT
06/07BMW  : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/06Software maker Altium rejects $3.9 billion takeover bid from Autodesk
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2021 7 810 M 9 512 M 9 512 M
Net cash 2021 17 207 M 20 958 M 20 958 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 3,70%
Capitalization 62 456 M 76 175 M 76 071 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 98,95 €
Last Close Price 95,89 €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG32.76%76 175
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.63%253 819
VOLKSWAGEN AG56.67%172 926
DAIMLER AG38.67%104 570
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY51.85%91 726
FORD MOTOR COMPANY80.66%63 387