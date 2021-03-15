Log in
BMW AG

BMW : SATELLITE and IFRAME Details BMW Group Annual Conference 2021

03/15/2021 | 10:03am EDT
Munich. Please find the satellite details of the BMW Group Annual Conference 2021 as follows:

Agenda 17.03.2021

09:00 -10:00 MEZ/CET BMW Group Conference - LIVE

10:00 - 11:30 MEZ/CET BMW Group Conference - Q&A Session LIVE

14:45 - 15:45MEZ/CET BMW Group Conference - Replay

Technical data TV satellite transmission 17.03.2021

Satellite: Eut 10A; 10° Ost; txp B03 Slot K ; 9MHz ku Slot

Signal: HD 1080i/50Hz

Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8PSK 25% roll-off, pilot ON

Downlink: 11.060,200 MHz

Pol.: x (horizontal)

FEC: 3/4

Sym.Rate: 7.2 MSym./s

MPEG 4: 4.2.0

Aspect Ratio: HD 16:9 (4:3 safe)

Encryption: No Encryption

Video Standard: HD1080i/50

Audio Channels: 1+2 German / 3+4 English / 5+6 Chinese

SNG-Operator: Live: +49-172-856 63 38

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG7.27%59 879
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.36%208 929
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.80%128 187
DAIMLER AG22.37%90 361
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.32%85 388
FORD MOTOR COMPANY52.10%53 195
