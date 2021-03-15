BMW : SATELLITE and IFRAME Details BMW Group Annual Conference 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 98 285 M 117 B 117 B Net income 2020 3 737 M 4 458 M 4 458 M Net cash 2020 16 383 M 19 544 M 19 544 M P/E ratio 2020 13,7x Yield 2020 2,37% Capitalization 50 137 M 59 879 M 59 809 M EV / Sales 2020 0,34x EV / Sales 2021 0,32x Nbr of Employees 133 778 Free-Float 57,3% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 80,40 € Last Close Price 77,48 € Spread / Highest target 56,2% Spread / Average Target 3,76% Spread / Lowest Target -16,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BMW AG 7.27% 59 879 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.36% 208 929 VOLKSWAGEN AG 24.80% 128 187 DAIMLER AG 22.37% 90 361 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 42.32% 85 388 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 52.10% 53 195