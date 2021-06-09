BMW : Solarwatt and BMW cooperate on home batteries

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - Solarwatt will start selling
storage batteries from this autumn in cooperation with carmaker
BMW amid an ongoing convergence of renewable power and
electric mobility, the German photovolatic firm announced on
Wednesday.
Under the deal, BMW will supply battery components also used
in its electric vehicles for Dresden-based Solarwatt which will
develop and assemble photovoltaic (PV) storage products under
the brand name Battery flex in Germany to complement rooftop
solar installations.
"We are delighted that, through our partnership with
Solarwatt, we can make an additional positive contribution to
bringing photovoltaics and electromobility closer together," BMW
executive Eric Hamm said.
As the price of battery technology has come down, it is
becoming increasingly economical for householders to store
surplus solar power to supply power sockets or heat water
directly, rather than selling it to grid operators.
Solar power can also be used to supply heat pumps or charge
electric cars, helping to reduce global warming by replacing
power generated by fossil fuel.
Solarwatt is investing 100 million euros up until 2025, for
example on production lines and complementing Battery flex with
intelligent software to manage energy flows around the house to
help cut costs and raise households' self-sufficiency.
It will also offer installations, metering, insurance and
tax advice and widen sales channels.
Both BMW and Solarwatt are majority-owned by BMW heir Stefan
Quandt.
The German battery market is currently led by Solarwatt
rival Sonnen, part of Shell.
German solar power supply in the first quarter 2021, at 7.24
terawatt hours (TWh), held a 5.4% share of total power grid
volumes, Fraunhofer Institute data showed.
Solarwatt sold 16,000 PV systems last year in Germany alone
and reported turnover of 120 million euros ($146 million).
