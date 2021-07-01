BMW : Updates for BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic.

Munich. Model year 2022 will see a number of model revision measures included in the BMW Motorrad program. The models can be ordered from all BMW Motorrad partners in the new configurations from August 2021.



Overview about all measures for BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic.

New colours Mars red metallic, Manhattan metallic matt and

Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium silver2 metallic.

Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium silver2 metallic. For Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titansilber 2 metallic black drive train is coupled with reverse assistance.

Geometric change of lower luggage holder. No disassembly required when riding without case (R 18 Classic only).

New Option 719 Design Package AERO includes cylinder head covers and front cover made of brushed aluminium.

Option 719 seat.

Option 719 wheel sets AERO and ICON.

Design option chrome freely selectable for all colour variants.

Lination freely selectable for Black storm metallic and Mars red metallic.

First Edition is dropped.





You will find press material on BMW motorcycles as well as BMW Motorrad rider equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories in the BMW Group PressClub at www.press.bmwgroup.com.



In case of queries please contact:



Dominik Schaidnagel, BMW Motorrad Communications

Tel.: +49 151 601 50181, Dominik.Schaidnagel@bmw.de



Tim Diehl-Thiele, Head of Communications Motorrad

Tel.: +49 151 601 57505, Tim.Diehl-Thiele@bmw.de



Jennifer Treiber-Ruckenbrod, Head of Communications MINI and BMW Motorrad

Tel.: +49 151 601 35108, Jennifer.Ruckenbrod@bmwgroup.de



Internet: www.press.bmw.de

E-mail: presse@bmw.de



The BMW Group



With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.



In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.



The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.



www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/