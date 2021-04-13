Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : and NVIDIA take virtual factory planning to the next level

04/13/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The two industry leaders are revolutionising virtual planning and engineering for highly complex manufacturing systems
  • Omniverse platform allows different applications to connect, with unrestricted compatibility
  • Greatly enhancing the speed, precision and efficiency of the planning process

Munich. The BMW Group and NVIDIA are generating a completely new approach to planning highly complex manufacturing systems - with the Omniverse platform. The virtual factory planning tool integrates a range of planning data and applications and allows real-time collaboration with unrestricted compatibility. As industry leaders, the BMW Group and NVIDIA are setting new standards in virtual factory planning.

Milan Nedeljković, BMW AG Board Member for Production: 'Together we're about to make a huge leap forward and open up completely new perspectives in the field of virtual, digital planning. In the future a virtual representation of our production network will allow us to realise an innovative, integrated approach to our planning processes. Omniverse greatly enhances the precision, speed and consequently the efficiency of our planning processes.'

'BMW does personalized manufacturing at a massive scale - their operations are among the most complex in the world,' said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. 'In their vision of future factories, people and robots work together, engineers from all aspects of factory design collaborate in a shared virtual space, and the entire factory is simulated with photorealistic detail. NVIDIA Omniverse was built to realize this future. I am delighted that BMW is using NVIDIA Omniverse to connect their teams to design, plan and operate their future factories virtually before anything is built in the physical world. This is the future of manufacturing.'

Virtual factory planning is already widespread, but until now it has required data to be imported from various applications. This is not only time-consuming but also raises compatibility issues. In addition, the data is not always up to date. In the future, the Omniverse platform will enable live data to be collected and collated from all the relevant databases to create a joint simulation - eliminating the need to reimport data. The goal is to enable modifications and adjustments to be assessed in the early stages of planning in order to create an overall view. This extreme transparency will allow planners and production specialists to plan highly complex production systems even more quickly and accurately, without interface losses or compatibility problems. Omniverse integrates data from various professional design and planning tools from a range of different producers and uses it to generate photo-realistic real-time simulations in a single collaborative setting.

Outstanding photorealistic quality is just one of the many benefits of Omniverse. Another is that employees at different sites in different time zones can access the virtual simulation and work together to plan and optimise details of a process or production system whenever they need to. In addition, Omniverse can be used in a multitude of applications: in the future, planners and production specialists will collaborate using real-time data that is synchronised in the Omniverse cloud infrastructure. They will also be able to discuss the integration of new production systems with suppliers. Omniverse allows structure and facility data to be integrated, as well as items and part numbers of materials in production. It can also be used for logistics planning, offering unprecedented data consistency, from planning through to production. 'This is redefining collaboration,' emphasises Board Member for Production Milan Nedeljković. The ability to carry out changes live will speed up decision-making noticeably. Production planners at the BMW Group will be able to visualise the entire planning lifecycle for every plant in the global production network, accelerated by scalable GPU performance. This will be supported by a wide range of AI-capable application cases, from autonomous robotics to predictive maintenance and data analysis.

The BMW Group and NVIDIA are long-standing partners. In a first pilot project, the US-based company fitted high-performance technologies and special AI control modules to logistics robots and to the BMW Group's self-developed autonomous transport robots (STR).

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BMW AG
12:03aBMW  : and NVIDIA take virtual factory planning to the next level
PU
04/12Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
RE
04/12In Europe, hybrid cars no longer the green choice
RE
04/12BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE  : Maximilian Günther ninth in Rome - race debut for th..
AQ
04/12BMW  : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
04/11BEST RESULT OF THE SEASON : Fifth place for Maximilian Günther at the Rome E-Pri..
PU
04/10BMW  : Maximilian Günther ninth in Rome – race debut for the new FIA Formu..
PU
04/09BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE  : BMW Group scaling artificial intelligence for data p..
AQ
04/09China Car Sales Soar to Pre-Pandemic Levels--Update
DJ
04/09BMW  : scaling artificial intelligence for data privacy in production – wi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 6 227 M 7 408 M 7 408 M
Net cash 2021 16 897 M 20 102 M 20 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 57 566 M 68 579 M 68 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,71 €
Last Close Price 88,95 €
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG23.15%67 653
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.01%214 534
VOLKSWAGEN AG54.54%162 612
DAIMLER AG31.46%95 237
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.28%86 685
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.22%50 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ