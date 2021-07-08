Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : pays 373 million euro fine to settle EU emissions probe

07/08/2021 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bangkok International Motor Show

MUNICH (Reuters) - BMW said on Thursday it had agreed to a settlement proposed by the European Commission to end an antitrust investigation, saying it had been cleared of suspicion of using illegal 'defeat devices' to cheat emissions tests.

The carmaker said it had paid a 373 million euro ($441 million) fine over collusion on setting standards for the Adblue additive used in diesel cars, but other charges related to emissions technology were dropped.

"This underlines that there has never been any allegation of unlawful manipulation of emission control systems by the BMW Group," the company said in a statement.

BMW said the Adblue talks took place 10 years ago and "had no influence whatsoever on the company's product decisions". ($1 = 0.8458 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BMW AG
05:12aEU fines 4 German car makers $1B over emission collusion
AQ
05:10aEU fines BMW, Volkswagen Group for restricting competition in emission cleani..
RE
05:06aBMW  : pays 373 million euro fine to settle EU emissions probe
RE
05:06aEu commission says bmw fined 372.8 mln euros, volkswagen group fined 502.4 ml..
RE
05:06aBMW  : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:15aS.Korea's Samsung SDI considers building battery cell plant in U.S.
RE
01:39aS.Korea's Samsung SDI considers building battery cell plant in U.S.
RE
07/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE  : The new BMW CE 04.
AQ
07/07Germany's car association cuts 2021 sales growth forecast
RE
07/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE  : The all-new BMW 2 Series Coupe.
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 128 B 128 B
Net income 2021 7 962 M 9 393 M 9 393 M
Net cash 2021 17 812 M 21 013 M 21 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 56 224 M 66 310 M 66 328 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,30 €
Average target price 101,95 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG19.48%71 766
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.33%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG35.32%152 568
DAIMLER AG25.28%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.99%87 475
FORD MOTOR COMPANY61.89%60 633