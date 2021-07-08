BMW : pays 373 million euro fine to settle EU emissions probe

The carmaker said it had paid a 373 million euro ($441 million) fine over collusion on setting standards for the Adblue additive used in diesel cars, but other charges related to emissions technology were dropped.

"This underlines that there has never been any allegation of unlawful manipulation of emission control systems by the BMW Group," the company said in a statement.

BMW said the Adblue talks took place 10 years ago and "had no influence whatsoever on the company's product decisions". ($1 = 0.8458 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)