BMW: new technology hub to be developed in Romania

July 04, 2024 at 08:30 am EDT

BMW announced on Thursday that it plans to create a new center entirely dedicated to software and digital technologies in Cluj-Napoca, in northwest Romania.



The project - dubbed 'BMW TechWorks Romania' and conducted in cooperation with digital consultancy and IT services company NTT Data - aims to make the site the automotive group's main European 'hub' for software and digital transformation.



The aim is to take advantage of technologies such as the cloud and AI to implement connected supply services in the face of supply chains deemed increasingly complex.



BMW also says it wants to digitalize factory workshops as part of its 'BMW iFactory' program, but also to offer a direct sales model for both its BMW and Mini brands.



Initially, the platform will double its workforce to employ some 250 people by the end of the year, with the aim of hiring at least a thousand over the long term.



BMW points out that 9400 of its employees are already working on technological or software projects for the automaker or its joint ventures.



