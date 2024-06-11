BMW: official sponsor of the Erste Bank Open

Starting this season, BMW becomes the official sponsor and exclusive mobility partner of the Erste Bank Open. The Group is thus successfully continuing its global commitment to tennis.



Since 1974, the Erste Bank Open has offered world-class tennis in the Wiener Stadthalle. This year's tournament runs from October 19 to 27. BMW will be represented at the event with two exhibition areas and will provide the official shuttles for Erste Bank Open players.



'The Erste Bank Open is synonymous with top-class tennis. That's why we're very proud to be able to support one of the biggest sporting events in Austria', said Christian Morawa, CEO of BMW Austria.



' This collaboration is another important step on the road to a sustainable and successful future for the Viennese tournament. Thanks to its global appeal, the Erste Bank Open offers a perfect platform for sponsors in the important area of customer communication', said Herwig Straka, Tournament Director.



