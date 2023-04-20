BMW : partner of Gallery Weekend Berlin 2023. Collaborative video series „Studio Visits with…“ to portrait Berlin-based artists in their studios.

Munich/Berlin. Taking place from April 28 to 30, 2023, the 19th edition of Gallery Weekend Berlin will feature shows of both emerging talents and established artists in 55 galleries based in Berlin. With its extensive programme presented at over 50 locations, the event will exhibit the works of around 80 international artists. In 2023, BMW, together with Gallery Weekend Berlin, publish "Studio Visits with…", a collaborative series of videos featuring Berlin-based artists in their studios. As part of its cultural engagement, BMW Group has been main partner of Gallery Weekend Berlin since 2013.

The video series "Studio Visits with…" features Aziz Hazara, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Sophie Reinhold, Josefine Reisch and Farkhondeh Shahroudi talking about their everyday-life and offering insights into their artistic practice. This growing series is shown at gallery-weekend-berlin.de and the YouTube channel of BMW Group Culture. "Studio Visits with…" is a continuation of "A coffee with …", a series of videos from 2022 initiated by Gallery Weekend Berlin and BMW, in which international stakeholders of the art world are interviewed about its future.

Maike Cruse, Director Gallery Weekend Berlin, said, "Each spring during Gallery Weekend Berlin-based galleries and shows welcome many guests of the German capital and present up-and-coming-artists as well as established artists side by side. In doing so, they make visible the important work of galleries who support artists in building their careers, promote them along the way and curate exhibitions in close collaboration with them."

"Gallery Weekend Berlin has become a highlight of the art world in celebrating Berlin-based galleries and artists with its unique format combining outstanding exhibitions with the experience of both city and gallery spaces. As such, Gallery Weekend Berlin contributes actively to the intercultural dialogue taking place in Berlin," said Dr. Nicolas Peter, Member of the Board of BMW AG, Financial Services.

Initiated in 2005 by Berlin gallerists, Gallery Weekend Berlin offers its visitors the opportunity to encounter new names or rekindle old flames. On Friday, April 28, 2023, participating galleries will present exhibitions curated specifically for Gallery Weekend Berlin and to that end open their doors from 6 pm to 9 pm. The people of Berlin and all visitors of the German capital will also be invited to visit the galleries during the following two days, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, 2023 (opening hours Saturday: 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm).

GUCCI and BMW are proud to announce their collaboration for a special evening celebration on the occasion of the 19th Gallery Weekend Berlin. The two iconic brands will host an exclusive event on the evening of April 29th, 2023. The celebration will bring together art enthusiasts, collectors and creatives from around the world to experience an evening of art, culture and music. GUCCI and BMW are setting a new standard for luxury experiences by connecting the worlds of fashion, art and mobility.

Save the date:

At 9.30 am on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Maike Cruse will open the event via Zoom and present an introduction as part of the press preview.

For further information and images regarding participating galleries and artists, please go to www.gallery-weekend-berlin.de/press (password: kunst).

In addition to being the main partner of Gallery Weekend Berlin, the cultural engagement of the BMW Group in Berlin includes the prestigious Preis der Nationalgalerie. Sandra Mujinga, winner of Preis der Nationalgalerie 2021, is currently showing her video installation "I Build My Skin With Rocks" in the historical hall of Hamburger Bahnhof. Visitors of the museum will be able to experience the installation until May 1, 2023. Gallery Weekend Berlin 2023 will include a wide range of artists including Cao Fei, the artist of BMW Art Car #18 and BMW Digital Art Mode. Cao Fei's solo exhibition will be on display at Sprüth Magers until August 19, 2023. The extensive cultural engagement of the BMW Group further includes a partnership with the opera house Staatsoper Unter den Linden. As in previous years, this cooperation will welcome visitors of the German capital to its traditional open-air concert State Opera for All to be presented at Bebelplatz on July 8, 2023.