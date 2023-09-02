       MUNICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - BMW           is planning to
roll out six models within 24 months based on its upcoming "Neue
Klasse" EV-only line that launches mid-decade, its Chief
Executive Oliver Zipse said on Saturday in a keynote speech at
the IAA auto show in Munich.
    Production of the Neue Klasse electric vehicle platform is
scheduled to start in 2025 in the carmaker's plant in Debrecen,
Hungary.
    "We are planning an incredibly fast roll-out - 6 models on
the road within 24 months. From SAV to Sedan, there is something
for every customer. What they all have in common is the pure
electric heart that powers them," Zipse said.

 (Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)