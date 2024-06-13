BMW: presents its new M2

BMW unveils its new M2, billed as 'a high-performance compact sports car'.



It is powered by a 480 hp in-line six-cylinder engine, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds with the M Steptronic gearbox, or 4.2 seconds with the manual gearbox.



The M2 incorporates the BMW 8.5 operating system and the latest BMW iDrive for advanced personalization of settings. The exterior design features a large grille and optimized air intakes. A carbon M roof is available as an option.



Manufactured in Mexico, the BMW M2 will be launched in August 2024. The main markets are the USA, Germany, China, Great Britain and Japan.





