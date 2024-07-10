July 10, 2024 at 03:12 am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW on Wednesday said its second-quarter sales fell by 1.3% year-on-year to 618,826 vehicles.

In its key market China, sales were 4.7% lower at 188,495 vehicles.

In BMW's home market Germany, sales dropped by 11.5% to 68,351 cars, while in the United States, they were up 1.7%, rising to 97,135 vehicles.

Sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) jumped by 22.2% to 107,933 autos in the April-June period.

