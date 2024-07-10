By Ian Walker

BMW said it sold 34% more electric vehicles in the first half of the year, while overall brand sales edged up, and that it is looking forward to the second half of the year with confidence.

The German premium carmaker said Wednesday that it delivered 179,557 fully electric vehicles in the first six months of the year, while global brand sales rose by 2.3% to 1.1 million.

In total, the group delivered 1.2 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars in the first half of the year, it said.

"Despite a challenging market environment, we increased sales for the BMW brand in the first half of the year, thanks to our attractive product portfolio," JoChen GollerSaid.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-10-24 0327ET