March 14, 2024 at 08:35 am EDT

(Reuters) - BMW reported a higher margin in its core automotive segment on Thursday, driven by full consolidation of its Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) and better sales volumes.

The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 9.8% in the quarter, versus 8.9% expected in the company-provided consensus.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)